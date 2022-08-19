Chennai: Traffic diversions near Elliot’s beach for Madras Day celebrations

As part of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s initiative to celebrate Madras Day at Elliott’s Beach, the city traffic police have put in place certain arrangements on Besant Nagar 6th Avenue from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 pm on Monday. The restrictions will be in place from the police booth to the fish stall (16th Cross Street) on a stretch of about 850 metres, officials said.

Vehicles from 7th Avenue travelling towards 6th Avenue Elliot’s Beach will be diverted along 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue. Those travelling along 16th Cross Street towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the junction of the 2nd Avenue and 16th Cross Street.

Vehicles coming from 3rd Main Road towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the junction of 3rd Main Road and 2nd Avenue. Vehicles coming from 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue intending to go to 6th Avenue, Elliot’s beach will be restricted, the traffic advisory stated.

The Chennai corporation had shared several promotions related to Madras Day celebrations on its social media handles. The civic body had announced a variety of competitions and other initiatives ahead of the founding day of Madras on August 22, Monday. In a release, it had earlier said that painting, photography competitions as well as those based on reels and short films have been planned.