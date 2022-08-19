scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Chennai: Traffic diversions near Elliot’s beach for Madras Day celebrations

The restrictions will be in place from Saturday to Monday on a stretch of about 850 metres on Besant Nagar 6th Avenue in Chennai, officials said.

Chennai traffic, madras day celebrationsVehicles from 7th Avenue travelling towards 6th Avenue Elliot’s Beach will be diverted along 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue. (File)

As part of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s initiative to celebrate Madras Day at Elliott’s Beach, the city traffic police have put in place certain arrangements on Besant Nagar 6th Avenue from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 pm on Monday. The restrictions will be in place from the police booth to the fish stall (16th Cross Street) on a stretch of about 850 metres, officials said.

Vehicles from 7th Avenue travelling towards 6th Avenue Elliot’s Beach will be diverted along 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue. Those travelling along 16th Cross Street towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the junction of the 2nd Avenue and 16th Cross Street.

Vehicles coming from 3rd Main Road towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the junction of 3rd Main Road and 2nd Avenue. Vehicles coming from 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue intending to go to 6th Avenue, Elliot’s beach will be restricted, the traffic advisory stated.

The Chennai corporation had shared several promotions related to Madras Day celebrations on its social media handles. The civic body had announced a variety of competitions and other initiatives ahead of the founding day of Madras on August 22, Monday. In a release, it had earlier said that painting, photography competitions as well as those based on reels and short films have been planned.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:37:41 pm
Next Story

Indian PC market slumps down to 3.7 million shipments: IDC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

4

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
ICYMI

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement