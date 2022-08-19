Chennai: Traffic diversions near Elliot’s beach for Madras Day celebrations

As part of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s initiative to celebrate Madras Day at Elliott’s Beach, the city traffic police have put in place certain arrangements on Besant Nagar 6th Avenue from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 pm on Monday. The restrictions will be in place from the police booth to the fish stall (16th Cross Street) on a stretch of about 850 metres, officials said.
Vehicles from 7th Avenue travelling towards 6th Avenue Elliot’s Beach will be diverted along 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue. Those travelling along 16th Cross Street towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the junction of the 2nd Avenue and 16th Cross Street.
நம்ம Chennai is turning 383! 🎂😍
Let’s Celebrate #ChennaiDay383 🤩🥳
Welcoming you all for a Fun loaded #ChennaiNights at Elliots Beach 🥳🕺👯♀️💃🏖🌃
In association with @chennaicorp, @csclofficial, @ChennaiTraffic, @chennaipolice_
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/kEA0KUJz5M
— CII Southern Region (SR) (@CII4SR) August 18, 2022
Vehicles coming from 3rd Main Road towards 6th Avenue will be diverted at the junction of 3rd Main Road and 2nd Avenue. Vehicles coming from 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue intending to go to 6th Avenue, Elliot’s beach will be restricted, the traffic advisory stated.
Dear #Chennaiites
Take part in #ChennaiDay contests. Open to all!
Send your entries on or before 21st Aug,2022.#NammaChennaiNammaPride #NammaChennaiSingaraChennai
Click here for the link to submit entries, also you can scan QR code👇https://t.co/YabInJ8NpC#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/vWGBqPK3Tf
— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) August 16, 2022
The Chennai corporation had shared several promotions related to Madras Day celebrations on its social media handles. The civic body had announced a variety of competitions and other initiatives ahead of the founding day of Madras on August 22, Monday. In a release, it had earlier said that painting, photography competitions as well as those based on reels and short films have been planned.
Indian PC market slumps down to 3.7 million shipments: IDC
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Indian PC market slumps down to 3.7 million shipments: IDC
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union Cabinet minister who has been shrinking since 2014
Tej Pratap in the soup for asking brother-in-law to stay in official meeting
Bengaluru: IISc, CELLINK ink MoU to establish centre of excellence
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India’s IT Minister has flagged — and why you must update your iPhone now
Tamil Nadu: After video by tribal woman alleges apathy, Chengalpet collector takes action
‘Weightlifting in weightlessness’: Astronaut on board ISS shares how they exercise in space
OPSC postpones ASO exam citing heavy rains and floods; new schedule to release soon
KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 12.5 lakh question that made Rupin Sharma quit the show?
‘Raids late, but welcome’: Congress hails CBI search at Delhi deputy CM Sisodia’s residence
Anushka Sharma is smiling away as she chooses to sit on a bench in a park over taking a walk, see photos
Tamil Rockerz review: A promising plot, let down by clichés