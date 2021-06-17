YouTuber Madan Kumar’s wife arrested; phones, laptops seized from their house

Madan aka Madan O P has nearly 100,000 subscribers on his channels on YouTube.

The cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Tuesday arrested Krithiga, the administrator of the YouTube channels run by Madan Kumar, who has been booked by the police for uploading obscene content and is absconding.

Krithiga, Madan’s wife, was arrested in Salem and brought to their residence in Vengaivasal in Chennai. Several gadgets, including mobile phones and laptops, were recovered from their house.

Based on a complaint filed by Abishek Ravi, a resident of Vadapalani, the cybercrime wing had registered a case against Madan and Krithiga under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.

The complainant claimed Madan ran several YouTube channels, including ‘Madan’ and ‘Toxic Madan 18+’, on which he used foul language, abused women and live streamed PUBG, a game banned in India. The complainant had urged the police to immediately arrest the YouTuber and block his channels.

On inquiry, it was revealed that Krithiga was the person on call with Madhan when he used obscene words, a ploy to widen the reach of their channels.

Madan aka Madan O P, an engineering graduate, has nearly 100,000 subscribers on his channels on YouTube, on which he posts videos and livestreams PUB-G using a VPN. Several of his followers are minors.

The Pulianthope Cyber Crime police had summoned Madan for a preliminary hearing on Monday, but he failed to appear before them. Authorities had taken action following several complaints against him and a social media campaign calling for his arrest.