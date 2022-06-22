M K Stalin writes to PM Modi to advance paddy procurement by one month

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to issue suitable instructions to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to advance the procurement of paddy this year to safeguard the interest of the state’s farmers.

“I write this with reference to advancing the commencement of the procurement period of Paddy in the Kharif marketing season. In this regard, I wish to bring your kind attention that, for the first time since Independence, the Mettur reservoir has been opened for Kuruvai Paddy cultivation on May 24, 2022, ahead of the conventional date of June 12. Due to the judicious use of irrigation water during the last paddy season, and due to beneficial rains, the storage position of Mettur reservoir is quite comfortable this year,” wrote Stalin.

Stalin said, in anticipation, the state government itself had issued orders on April 8 to take up desilting work of the main canals and sub-canals for a length of 4,964.11 km in the Cauvery Delta districts at an outlay of Rs 80 crore and sanctioned an agricultural input package worth Rs 61 crore to the farmers of the region.

He added that the quality seeds of high-yielding paddy varieties and fertilisers have been mobilised in all relevant places and farmers have been advised to complete the transplantation of Kuruvai paddy before June end.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister also thanked PM Modi for having announced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all Kharif crops before the commencement of sowing.

He noted that normally the paddy harvesting season in late September or early October would coincide with both southwest monsoon and northeast monsoon leading to yield loss or massive crop damage due to inundation after cyclones but this year, due to proactive steps taken by his government, it is expected that Kuravai paddy harvesting would commence from the last week of August itself.

“Hence, I request that suitable instructions may kindly be issued to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to advance the procurement of Paddy by one month ie from September 1, 2022, instead of October 1, 2022, to safeguard the interest of farmers of Tamil Nadu. As Tamil Nadu experienced a favourable agricultural season this year, the order of the Government of India to procure Paddy from September 1 would immensely help the farmers of Tamil Nadu to fetch a remunerative price for Paddy and realise the benefit of increased MSP for the Kharif Marketing Season, 2022 by Government of India,” Stalin said.