M K Stalin lauds Kerala CM for successful south meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for successfully conducting the South Zone Council meeting.

Writing to Vijayan, Stalin congratulated him for the successful conduct of the South Zone Council meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on September 3.

“It was a pleasure to be your guest during the past two days and enjoy the thoughtful hospitality extended to us. I wish to thank you for the same and I am sure that we will take forward the initiatives recently mooted to the next level soon,” Stalin said in his letter.

In his address at the 30th council meet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had urged southern states to explore joint solution for river water sharing issues. Stalin had urged the Centre to create a high-speed rail corridor connecting locations within Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.

AIADMK flays Pondy CM for not attending Southern Regional Council meeting

AIADMK leader in Puducherry M Ramadass on Sunday flayed Chief Minister N Rangasamy for not participating in the 30th Southern Regional Council meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ramadass in a release said acting Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the meeting which would not be of any help to the union territory.

The meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Rangasamy should have participated in the meeting as it offered an excellent opportunity for Puducherry to highlight on various issues related to the union territory,” the AIADMK leader said.

Advertisement

“If the Chief Minister had participated in the meeting it would have meant that the entire Puducherry was represented. But the participation by Lt Governor was not helpful. Whatever representations Soundararajan had made at the meeting would not be seriously considered by the Home Minister,” Ramadass claimed.

Meanwhile, Soundararajan after participating in a ceremony of immersion of idols of Lord Vinayakar in Bay of Bengal today told mediapersons that “it would not be correct to question her participation in the South Zonal Council meeting”.

The Lt Governor said, “I have projected all the requirements of the union territory after collecting the particulars relating to the development of Puducherry at the meeting”.

Advertisement

Soundararajan said she had made a strong case for earmarking of 375 acre site on the Tamil Nadu side to Puducherry for expansion of the runway of the local airport.

AIADMK flays Puducherry CM for not attending Southern Regional Council meeting

AIADMK leader in Puducherry M Ramadass on Sunday flayed Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy for not participating in the 30th Southern Regional Council meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ramadass in a release said acting Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the meeting which would not be of any help to the union territory.

The meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

“Rangasamy should have participated in the meeting as it offered an excellent opportunity for Puducherry to highlight on various issues related to the union territory,” the AIADMK leader said.

“If the Chief Minister had participated in the meeting it would have meant that the entire Puducherry was represented. But the participation by Lt Governor was not helpful. Whatever representations Soundararajan had made at the meeting would not be seriously considered by the Home Minister,” Ramadass claimed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Soundararajan after participating in a ceremony of immersion of idols of Lord Vinayakar in Bay of Bengal today told mediapersons that “it would not be correct to question her participation in the South Zonal Council meeting”.

The Lt Governor said, “I have projected all the requirements of the union territory after collecting the particulars relating to the development of Puducherry at the meeting”.

Advertisement

Soundararajan said she had made a strong case for earmarking of 375 acre site on the Tamil Nadu side to Puducherry for expansion of the runway of the local airport.