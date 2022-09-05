scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

M K Stalin lauds Kerala CM for successful south meet

"It was a pleasure to be your guest during the past two days and enjoy the thoughtful hospitality extended to us. I wish to thank you for the same and I am sure that we will take forward the initiatives recently mooted to the next level soon," Stalin said in his letter.

Chief Minister MK Stalin with Union Minister Amit shah at the South zone council meet held in Kerala. (Source: Twitter/CMO Tamil Nadu)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for successfully conducting the South Zone Council meeting.

Writing to Vijayan, Stalin congratulated him for the successful conduct of the South Zone Council meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on September 3.

“It was a pleasure to be your guest during the past two days and enjoy the thoughtful hospitality extended to us. I wish to thank you for the same and I am sure that we will take forward the initiatives recently mooted to the next level soon,” Stalin said in his letter.

In his address at the 30th council meet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had urged southern states to explore joint solution for river water sharing issues. Stalin had urged the Centre to create a high-speed rail corridor connecting locations within Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

AIADMK flays Pondy CM for not attending Southern Regional Council meeting

AIADMK leader in Puducherry M Ramadass on Sunday flayed Chief Minister N Rangasamy for not participating in the 30th Southern Regional Council meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram.
Ramadass in a release said acting Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the meeting which would not be of any help to the union territory.

The meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Rangasamy should have participated in the meeting as it offered an excellent opportunity for Puducherry to highlight on various issues related to the union territory,” the AIADMK leader said.

Advertisement

“If the Chief Minister had participated in the meeting it would have meant that the entire Puducherry was represented. But the participation by Lt Governor was not helpful. Whatever representations Soundararajan had made at the meeting would not be seriously considered by the Home Minister,” Ramadass claimed.

Meanwhile, Soundararajan after participating in a ceremony of immersion of idols of Lord Vinayakar in Bay of Bengal today told mediapersons that “it would not be correct to question her participation in the South Zonal Council meeting”.

The Lt Governor said, “I have projected all the requirements of the union territory after collecting the particulars relating to the development of Puducherry at the meeting”.

Advertisement

Soundararajan said she had made a strong case for earmarking of 375 acre site on the Tamil Nadu side to Puducherry for expansion of the runway of the local airport.

AIADMK flays Puducherry CM for not attending Southern Regional Council meeting

AIADMK leader in Puducherry M Ramadass on Sunday flayed Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy for not participating in the 30th Southern Regional Council meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ramadass in a release said acting Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the meeting which would not be of any help to the union territory.

The meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

“Rangasamy should have participated in the meeting as it offered an excellent opportunity for Puducherry to highlight on various issues related to the union territory,” the AIADMK leader said.

“If the Chief Minister had participated in the meeting it would have meant that the entire Puducherry was represented. But the participation by Lt Governor was not helpful. Whatever representations Soundararajan had made at the meeting would not be seriously considered by the Home Minister,” Ramadass claimed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Soundararajan after participating in a ceremony of immersion of idols of Lord Vinayakar in Bay of Bengal today told mediapersons that “it would not be correct to question her participation in the South Zonal Council meeting”.

The Lt Governor said, “I have projected all the requirements of the union territory after collecting the particulars relating to the development of Puducherry at the meeting”.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

Soundararajan said she had made a strong case for earmarking of 375 acre site on the Tamil Nadu side to Puducherry for expansion of the runway of the local airport.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 07:52:49 am
Next Story

TN Minister’s Twitter account briefly hacked

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Premium
Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Premium
In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Who can enter air traffic control room in an airport?

Who can enter air traffic control room in an airport?

Premium
Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

As Jharkhand MLAs return, trust vote buzz grows

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain
Teacher's Day Special

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Premium
Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement