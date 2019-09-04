Chennai: Youth slashes wrist after girl ends relationship, third case in over two weeks

In what appears to be a case of a relationship gone sour, a 21-year-old youth recently attempted suicide after he slit his wrist inside the Maduravoyal Police Station. This incident comes weeks after two more cases of suicide and attempted suicide had surfaced owing to relationship problems.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, officers at T4 Maduravoyal police station said the youth was a bike mechanic who is a resident of Maduravoyal. After his girlfriend ended their relationship recently, the youth had stumbled into the police station in an inebriated state and asked to file a complaint against her.

The youth claimed he had spent Rs 3,000 on the girl and wanted to file a complaint to retrieve the money. According to the police, the youth had slit his wrist after being asked to wait at the police station. Officials at the police station later covered the wound with a cloth and urged to the youth to get the wound treated at a hospital before returning to the station to file a complaint.

The incident, which took place at the police station, is similar to the plot of Devathaiyai Kanden, a Kollywood film starring Dhanush and Sridevi Vijaykumar. In the movie, Dhanush plays a tea vendor who falls in love with a girl. However, the girl soon chooses to marry a groom of her status when she realises that a life with Dhanush will be one filled with hardships. Dhanush later files a case against Sridevi for having ‘cheated’ him and not holding good on her promises.

The second incident took place at Pallavaram in the city. A carpenter in his thirties had killed himself by slashing his wrist and later collected his blood in a beer bottle as a parting gift for his former girlfriend after she ended their relationship.

According to police, the man had met up with a friend for a couple of drinks on August 27, following which he had slashed his wrist in an inebriated state. The police added that the man had collected his blood in a bottle and had urged his friend to gift it to his former paramour. The man was later rushed to a hospital where he refused to treat his wounds and eventually succumbed.

In both the cases, officials said the men had slipped into depression after their relationships ended, prompting them to take extreme steps.

“Rather than looking at it as a case of depression, people need to understand that such cases depend on how youngsters have been brought up in their family and in schools to cope with rejection and deal with difficult situations head-on,” said Dr. R. Mangala, a consultant psychiatrist and the Assistant Director at Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), India in Chennai.

Mangala observed that such cases were a reflection of how little people respected the other person or opposite gender while in a relationship. “Both the cases are a glaring fact that men are not ready to accept a ‘no’ from women. They feel that it is a failure on their manhood and it hurts their pride. It all depends on how well they have been taught to respect and treat the opposite gender,” she said.

“Another thing that has to be noted is that the consumption of alcohol in such situations is not helping the person either. The only way we can help people when it comes to dealing with rejection in the right manner is to provide counselling,” added Mangala.