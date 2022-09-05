scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu thieves break into liquor shop by drilling hole, caught drinking inside

The burglars are seen in a video crawling out through the hole one after the other as police ask them to come out

According to police, Satheesh and Muniyan drank liquor near the same Tasmac shop on September 3 night and waited for it to close for the day (Source: Twitter)

Hard disks and a broken cash box lying near a road led Tamil Nadu police to two burglars who had just drilled a hole on a wall to break into a liquor shop.

Special sub-inspector Ravi and homeguard Jothi alerted a highway patrol to what they saw while looking through the hole: two men having a drink inside the shop at Thandalacheri near Kavaraipettai in Thiruvallur district.

In a video that was shared widely on social media, police are heard asking the burglars to come out and the duo can be seen crawling out through the tiny hole, one after the other.

Police said they seized around Rs 6,300 cash and a bottle of liquor from the duo, identified as Satheesh (34) from Pallikaranai and Muniyan (32) from Perumbakkam in Chennai. They had spent time together in jail in criminal cases.

According to police, Satheesh and Muniyan drank liquor near the same Tasmac shop on September 3 night and waited for it to close for the day. Around midnight they drilled a hole on the wall and entered the shop. The duo also broke the hard disks and the cash box, police added.

Booked under Indian Penal Code sections 457 (house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house etc), they were remanded in judicial custody on September 4.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:02:20 pm
