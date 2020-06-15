scorecardresearch
Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19

Complete lockdown in four Tamil Nadu districts: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not

Edappadi said under the National Disaster Act of 2005, the four districts, which are worst affected due to Covid-19, will go under a complete lockdown for a period of 12 days.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai | Updated: June 15, 2020 5:53:14 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus cases, chennai news, coronavirus cases in tanil nadu, coronavirus deaths in tamil nadu, tamil nadu coronavirus cases, tamil nadu corona cases, chennai corona cases Firefighters on bikes spray disinfectant in a containment zone in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy Monday announced complete lockdown in four districts – Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur – from June 19 to June 30 following a surge in Covid-19 cases

The decision was taken by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after he chaired a review meeting with the expert committee of health professionals constituted by the government as well as with the Tamil Nadu Health department officials and other ministers.

In Chennai, all areas under the limits of Greater Chennai Corporation will be under lockdown. The CM also announced Rs 1,000 cash support to all ration cardholders in these lockdown areas.

India lockdown, india shutdown, coronavirus, janata curfew, coronavirus janata curfew, pm modi janata curfew, janata curfew maharashtra, janata curfew delhi, coronavirus india, indian express Areas under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Corporation will be under lockdown until June 30.

Grocery shops, petrol pumps and other shops selling essential items will remain open between 6 am and 2 pm. Banks will operate with 33 per cent workforce on June 29 and June 30. ATMs and other bank-related transport will continue as usual. Medical emergency travel is permitted in these districts.

On Sunday, a total of 1,415 persons got tested positive for Covid-19 in Chennai, taking the tally to 31,986. So far, 16,881 people have got discharged and 347 deaths have been reported in the city. There are still 14,667 active cases in Chennai.

Andhra Pradesh coronavirus, Alert in Andhra, Chennai market cases, Andhra covid cases, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan reddy, Andhra news, Indian express Roadside shops T Nagar, Chennai which were open were ordered to be closed by the Chennai corporation last week for not following sanitation norms. (Express photo)

The following services will be allowed in the districts:

👉 Hospitals, labs, pharmacies will remain open. Ambulance will be allowed to ply

👉 For medical emergencies alone, auto, taxi cabs and private vehicles will be allowed

👉 State government offices which provide essential services public health, police, Disaster Management department, etc will function with 33 per cent staff. Similarly, Central government offices will be allowed to function with 33 per cent workforce.

👉 Workers from the containment zones are not required to commute to the office. They need to obtain prior permission from their department.

👉 Public distribution shops will function from 8 am to 2 pm except in containment zones. For residents in the containment zones, ration items and other relief materials will be provided to the residents at their doorstep.

coronavirus, Coronavirus India Lockdown, covid 19, coronavirus travel ban, Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases, covid 19 india, covid 19 preparation, covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 testing , indian express Civic officials spray disinfectants on Tamil Nadu Housing Board Quarters in Chennai. (PTI)

👉 Grocery shops, vegetable shops, mobile markets will remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. People who wish to visit the markets in their own vehicle will be allowed to travel only within 2 kilometers from their residence.

👉 Hotels (only parcel services) will operate between 6 am and 8 pm. Door delivery will be permitted. Tea shops are not allowed to operate.

👉 Amma canteens and Community kitchens serving the needy will continue to operate.

👉 NGOs and other organizations which provide help to the public can continue to operate with prior permission from the concerned district officials.

coronavirus deaths, Tamil nadu cases, covid 19 cases, chennai news, indian express news A large number of cases in Chennai have been traced to the Koyambedu cluster. (Source: PTI)

👉 Services for old aged homes, disabled people and orphanages are exempted.

👉 No restriction for Print and Electronic Media

👉 Judiciary and courts will continue to function

👉 Construction works can take place provided the workers are staying in the same complex

msme sector, finance minister msme sector, small medium industries, economic package, govt economic package, finance minister nirmala sitharaman A tea seller in Chennai wears a mask while a sanitiser bottle has been placed on the counter, in adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Tamil Nadu government. Express Photo

👉 No restrictions on vehicles which carry necessary items and goods

👉 E-passes will be issued only for marriages, funerals and medical emergencies

👉 Existing rules will continue for flight, train and ship services

