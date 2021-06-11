Lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu with more relaxations; Tasmac allowed to reopen

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a drive-in vaccination centre, at MGM Hospital, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown for another week but with further easing of restrictions in districts which have reported fewer Covid-19 positive cases. On Thursday, Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting with health experts and other officials to review the situation in the state after three weeks of lockdown.

After analysing the present situation, CM Stalin Friday announced that the lockdown will be extended till June 21 with some relaxations.

The state has been divided into two parts on the basis of number of cases, according to which the relaxations will be granted. The first category includes 11 districts — Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthrurai — where the government has provided relaxations for shops selling essential commodities alone. The rest of the state falls in the second category.

All the shops allowed to operate will have to follow the below mentioned guidelines:

* Hand sanitiser with dispenser should be kept at the entry of store

* Thermal screening should be done

* All shops should operate without air-conditioning

* Shops should ensure that they follow the Covid-19 protocols

* Workers should wear masks compulsorily and social distancing is to be maintained in the stores

Relaxations for districts with higher case load

* With e-registration, housekeeping is allowed

* Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians will be allowed to work from 9 am till 5 pm following e-registration

* Automobile repair shops (not sales outlets) allowed to function from 9 am to 2 pm

* Auto-rickshaws, rental taxis will be allowed to ply following e-registration

* Pump-set repair shops (not sales outlets) allowed to function from 9 am till 2 pm

* Pottery, Handicraft stores (selling and making) will be allowed to function from 6 am till 5 pm

* Export companies allowed to function with 25 per cent staff

Relaxations for the rest of the districts

* Beauty parlours, saloons, spas (without air condition) can function with 50 per cent seating at a time from 6 am till 5 pm

* Parks and playgrounds under the jurisdiction of local municipalities are allowed to open from 6 am till 9 am

* Pump-set repair shops (not sales outlets) allowed to function from 9 am till 2 pm

* Optical stores can function from 9 am till 2 pm

* Pottery, handicraft stores (selling and making) will be allowed to function from 6 am till 5 pm

* Shops involved in repairing household items like mixers grinders, tv etc. allowed to function from 9 am till 2 pm

* Tasmac shops allowed to function from 10 am till 5 pm

* Mobile stores allowed to function from 9 am to 2 pm

* Shops selling construction materials allowed to operate from 9 am till 2 pm

* Shops selling home appliances allowed to operate from 9 am till 2 pm

* Continous process industries, Export companies allowed to function with 50 per cent staff following earlier guidelines

* Schools, colleges and universities allowed to carry on admission related activities

* Manufacturing units will continue to operate with 33 per cent staff. Staff members working in those units will be allowed to ply in their vehicles with e-registration

* IT/ITES sectors allowed to operate with 20 per cent staff or a maximum of 10 employees

* HFCs, NBFCs, and other insurance companies allowed to operate with 33 per cent staff.

People have been asked to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and cooperate with the government to control the spread. They have been asked to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary.