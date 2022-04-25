Local train derails at Chennai Beach station, no injuries reported

A local train derailed at the Chennai Beach station and damaged a platform as it overran the buffer area at one end Sunday. No one was injured as the electric multiple unit (EMU), which was being moved from the yard to platform 1, had no passengers in it, said railway officials.

A senior official told indianexpress.com that the shunting loco pilot was not able to apply the brake in time causing the accident.

Speaking to the local media, eye-witnesses claimed that the shunter had informed those standing close to the platform to move away quickly before the train hit the wall.

The shunter jumped from the train in the nick of time and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. The local police cordoned off the area and the damaged EMU was taken off the track. Workers are currently involved in restoring the damaged platform.

Senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials inspected the place after the mishap. As per a release from Southern Railway, no train services were affected between the Beach–Chengalpattu and Beach-Velachery MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) routes.

“We are carrying out further investigation in connection with the incident. The driver is undergoing treatment, no case has been registered against him. Only after the investigation, we will decide whether there will be a departmental action or a case will be registered,” said an official.