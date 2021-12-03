Liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu to revert to pre-Covid timings

The Tamil Nadu government-run TASMAC liquor outlets and bars attached to it will now function from 12 noon to 10 pm.

The outlets had been shut by the state government in the wake of the pandemic. The restrictions were later relaxed and the stores were allowed to function on all days, except Sundays when a complete lockdown was observed. In July this year, the retail stores were allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm. From November 1, the standalone bars attached to the retail liquor shops were allowed to operate. The government has now announced that all TASMAC retail vending shops and bars will function at pre-Covid timings.

In the order issued by TASMAC Managing Director L Subramanian, the workers were told to scrupulously adhere to the standard operating procedures issued by the state government by wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and carrying out repeated sanitisation to prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had announced that only people who had been vaccinated against Covid will be able to buy liquor at TASMAC outlets.