Light rain likely in Chennai today as Tamil Nadu braces for onset of Northeast monsoon

Chennai’s prayer for an end to its water woes seems to have finally been answered, with Tamil Nadu set to have a rendezvous with the Northeast monsoon scheduled to begin from October 17.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Sunday that the Northeast monsoon will begin in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala from October 17, with atmospheric conditions becoming favourable for the onset of the much-awaited monsoon.

With Chennai lying in a rain-shadow area, the arrival of the Northeast monsoon spells good news for the city which has been reeling under an acute drinking water crisis since summer.

Close to 70 per cent of the state’s rainfall is received during the Northeast monsoon from October to December which helps in replenishing groundwater and water bodies across Tamil Nadu. Deficient rainfall received during the Northeast monsoon in 2018 had left Tamil Nadu in a lurch this year, with parts of the state finding themselves under an unprecedented drought-like situation.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has predicted light to heavy rainfall in Chennai today due to the formation of an atmospheric trough. The RMC has also forecasted heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days in the run-up to the Northeast monsoon.