At less than 2% positivity rate, Tamil Nadu reports 788 coronavirus cases

Tamil Nadu on Monday logged 788 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 34,45,717. With one death, the toll reached 37,981. In the past 24 hours, 70,379 people were swabbed, pushing the sample tests total in the state to 6,39,61,280. As many as 2,692 people recovered from the disease, leaving the number of active cases at 14,033.

Chennai registered 191 cases. The number of active cases in the city stood at 2,690. The state capital’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent. Coimbatore contributed 115 cases, Chengalpattu 86, Erode 38, Tiruvallur 33 and Salem 30, among other districts, to the daily total.

Cases continued to decline in the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry as well. A total of 22 fresh coronavirus infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,65,619. Of the fresh cases, 15 were reported in Puducherry, six in Karikal and one in Yanam. Mahe reported no infection. With zero death, the toll remained at 1,960.

With 78 patients recovering during the past 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 363, 19 of them undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The health department has so far administered 15,69,840 doses of Covid vaccines—9,28,512 first doses, 6,29,369 second doses and 11,959 booster doses.