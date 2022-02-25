Less than 1% test positivity as Tamil Nadu logs 507 Covid cases and three deaths

As 66,366 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu on Friday 507–only 0.76 per cent of them–returned positive for coronavirus, taking the total so far to 34,48,088. And with three deaths, the toll reached 38,000.

As many as 1,794 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active infections down to 8,150.

Chennai continued to lead the districts by recording 133 cases. It is followed by Coimbatore (76), Chengalpattu (58), Thiruvallur (23), Erode (22).

The state administered 1,35,848 doses of Covid vaccines. These included 75,545 doses for young adults in the 15-18 age bracket and 9,941 doses for senior citizens with comorbidities.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 14 fresh Covid-19 casess and the total caseload went upto 1,65,690. The number of active cases stood at 202–19 of them in hospitals. The positivity rate was at 0.83 per cent. With no death, the toll remained at 1,960.

Among the fresh cases, the Puducherry region accounted for 12 infections and Yanam recorded 2 while Karaikal and Mahe logged none.