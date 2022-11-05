scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Leopard with pet dog in its mouth near TN government guest house triggers panic

Movement of leopards in the vicinity of 'Tamizhakam' during nights was common, Forest department officials said, while adding that efforts were on to prevent the animal from entering human habitats.

Considering the leopard's movements, the residents had already urged the department to catch it by placing a cage in the area, police said. (File/representational image)

A video of a leopard carrying a dog in its mouth created panic among residents in the vicinity of the Tamil Nadu government’s guest house here on Friday.

After the purported viral video of the leopard with a pet dog in its mouth climbing down from the second floor of ‘Tamizhakam’, the guest house which is located in nearby West Oda area, people in the locality urged the Forest department to trap the animal.

Considering the leopard’s movements, the residents had already urged the department to catch it by placing a cage in the area, police said.

With around 300 houses in West Oda behind the government guest house, the movement of the leopard during night has triggered panic among residents and the video has added to their fears, police said.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 10:26:10 am
