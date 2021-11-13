Four-year-old leopard rescued from well in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris

Forest officials in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district rescued a four-year-old leopard, which fell into an open well in Kotagiri Saturday. The animal is believed to have fallen into the well late on Friday night.

Officials said the well belongs to a farmer and had remained open for years. Around 9 am on Saturday, locals heard some noise from inside the well and alerted the police who, in turn, informed forest officials.

A four-year-old leopard that fell inside a well in Kotagiri near Nilgiris has been rescued. The doctors are providing treatment to the animal. It is currently placed in a cage and set to be released into the forest cover soon. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/sbkw1bOi5P — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 13, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj said district forest officials and range officers immediately reached the spot. “Dr Rajesh (Veterinarian, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve) was also present. It took about four hours to rescue the animal and it was later put in a cage. More than 15 forest officials and other staff members, including local police personnel, were involved in the operation because we also needed to cordon off the area,” he added.

Doctors are examining the leopard. After providing adequate treatment, it will be released into the wild.

“The presence of onlookers often scares the animal. Many of them die during rescue efforts due to stress. Sometimes, hundreds of people gather. So we deployed staff to ensure there were no onlookers around 100 metres from the spot,” Niraj said, adding that district forest officials have been instructed to get all open wells across Nilgiris covered with animal-proof lids to avert such incidents.

“It has become common in the Nilgiris to have open wells and a lot of animals fall into them, be it elephants or leopards. If they fall, there is only a 50 per cent chance of survival. So I have instructed DFOs to make sure all open wells are covered,” he said.

“We are also planning to set up a Rapid Response Team comprising forest officials and veterinarians because getting resources is very tough. I am planning to set up at least eight-ten well-equipped teams, with two in Nilgiris as well as in other vulnerable districts like Coimbatore, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, etc, so in future, we can carry out rescue operations quicker,” Niraj explained.