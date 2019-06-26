Chennai water crisis catches Leonardo DiCaprio’s attention

Hollywood actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram Wednesday to reshare a BBC News post highlighting the ongoing water crisis in Chennai. “Only rain can save Chennai from this situation”, the post had read.

The 44-year-old Oscar winner has been actively involved in environmental protection since the establishment of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998. The foundation works towards restoring balance to threatened ecosystems through six programs — Wildlands Conservation, Oceans Conservation, Climate Change, Indigenous Rights, Transforming California and Innovative Solutions.

This isn’t the first time he has commented on an environmental issue in India. Two days ago, he shared a post from the World Economic Forum on the 65 metre-high Ghazipur trash mountain, which is likely to tower over the Taj Mahal in Agra in a few years.

Due to the acute water crisis in Chennai lakhs of people have turned to water tankers as taps have run dry due to drying lakes and depleted groundwater.

DiCaprio is one of several celebrities who have taken to social media to highlight the plight of citizens.

In March 2019, the Tamil Nadu government had declared drought in 23 districts in the state, including Chennai. With the four reservoirs — Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam — around Chennai completely dry, the city has been relying on water drawn from the Sikkarayapuram quarry to provide drinking water to residents.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced on June 22 that drinking water will be brought in from Jolarpettai within two weeks to supply water to northern and central Chennai up to Triplicane.

The city has been receiving light showers from the southwest monsoon, but the Tamil Nadu government is still ramping up efforts to mitigate the crisis.