Madras High Court restrains Leena Manimekalai, Chinmayi from defaming Susi Ganeshan

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained poet Leena Manimekalai, play-back singer Chinmayi and journalist Dhanya Rajendran from making defamatory statements against film director Susi Ganeshan.

Social media platforms Twitter, FaceBook and WhatsApp were restrained from publishing such statements against the film maker.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates

Justice Abdul Quddhose granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit filed by Susi Ganeshan.

The suit prayed for a direction to restrain Leena, Chinmayi and Dhanya Rajendran them from making any allegation against the plaintiff, Ganeshan.

Must Read | Chennai police summons actor Siddharth over controversial tweet on Saina Nehwal

It was also prayed that the social media, including Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp, should be restrained from publishing their statements and also to delete the trio’s remarks already allowed in their respective platforms.

The plaintiff in his plea had sought Rs 1.10 crore towards damages from them collectively.

“This court, after giving due consideration to the plaint averments and the affidavit filed in support of the application as well as the documents filed along with the plaint, is of the considered view that a prima-facie case has been made out for grant of interim injunction as prayed for.

The balance of convenience is also in favour of the applicant/ plaintiff. Irreparable injury will be caused to the plaintiff, if after trial, this court finds that there is no truth in the statements made by the defendants. Accordingly, there shall be an order of interim injunction as prayed for,” the judge said.

The judge further observed that since the matter is subjudice, the applicant (Ganeshan) and the first defendant

(Leena Manimekalai) should not go to the press with regard to the subject matter of the suit (sexual harassment allegations against each other). “Both the plaintiff (Gaenshan) and the first defendant (Leena Manimekalai) are directed not to go to the media or tweet messages with regard to their respective contentions as the matter is subjudice,” the judge said and posted the matter for further hearing on February 15.