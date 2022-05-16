Leaky roofs, contaminated water, no safety for women: Residents of Tamil Nadu’s Perumbakkam resettlement colony tell tale of apathy

“I live with my 12-year-old physically challenged grandson. My son and daughter-in-law passed away many years ago. My old-age pension is the only source of income for my family. I cannot travel long as my grandson cannot do things on his own. The officials say I am over 40 and they cannot give me any job. With Rs 1,000 as a monthly income, how can I survive?” asked 62-year-old Kausalya, who was shifted from Aminjikarai in Chennai to the resettlement area at Perumbakkam in Chengalpattu district five years ago by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB, formerly Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board).

After the devastating 2015 floods, Chennai has seen one of the biggest eviction drives carried out for “conservation of water bodies” and “providing disaster resilient housing” for vulnerable communities. According to a study by Information and Resource Centre For the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) in February 2022, 18,723 families comprising nearly 75,000 people from 69 settlements were evicted and resettled in Perumbakkam, Ezhil Nagar/Kannagi Nagar, Navalur, Gudapakkam, All India Radio (AIR) site, and Athipattu from 2015 to 2020.

The residents said that they are hesitant to use the PHC as on most occasions. The residents said that they are hesitant to use the PHC as on most occasions.

Like Kausalya, several people indianexpress.com spoke to said that when they were shifted to the resettlement area, which is around 25 km away from Chennai, the TNUHDB had promised them that they need not worry about how to take care of themselves and their loved ones in the new locality as all arrangements were already made. But the ground reality, even after all these years, tells a different story.

In Perumbakkam, more than 12,000 families are cramped into 164 blocks in a new building and 29 blocks in an old building. Each day, the people here face a plethora of issues like leaky roofs, drinking water contamination, lack of proper medical care and public transport.

During a visit to the area, indianexpress.com witnessed stinking sewage water running in the open in the front and back sides of several blocks due to a faulty drainage system.

Mahendran, who shifted to this resettlement from Greams Road a few years ago, said that the maintenance of water sumps in the area is not proper. The drainage is blocked and sewage water runs on the road causing many health hazards, he added.

“Sewage water gets mixed with drinking water through the sump. No action has been taken yet even though I had informed the TNUHDB officers and contract officers. During rainy days, all the sewage waste would be floating on the road and none of us can step out of the house,” he said.

Stagnant sewage water was found outside the houses on the ground floor. There was no wall to segregate the resettlement building from the running sewage water like it was done on the other side where an apartment complex was built. The residents said they are unable to even open their windows due to the stench and mosquito menace.

The residents said that they get water only on alternate days, and that too contaminated due to which many of them suffer from skin-related problems. “Only a few can afford to buy water as it costs about Rs 30 per can. Others boil, filter and drink the water. But despite that, we get a foul smell,” a resident added. They also said that houses at the tenement do not have proper plumbing and this forces them to fetch water from pipes in toilets for cooking purposes.

Bhavani (38), who shifted to this tenement from the Pallavan Nagar area near Chintadripet, spoke about how the cement falls off when she drives a nail into the wall at her house to hang things.

Another resident Parvathi (65) said: “My son goes for mason work; my family survives with that income alone. The quality of the houses is poor. The ceilings leak and we fear that the roof might collapse anytime on our heads.” The residents said the leakages have damaged the electrical wiring, resulting in electrical shocks as well.

The residents said that they are made to pay a monthly maintenance fee of Rs 750 to the TNUHDB, an amount significantly higher than what is collected from those who stay in normal residential complexes. Despite charging the amount, facilities like the elevator at the tenement are faulty, they complained. When indianexpress.com entered some of the elevators, it was found that the fans were not working.

“At the beginning, the authorities said that we did not need to pay for anything except the electricity bill. But after we shifted here, they said we need to pay Rs 750 per month for maintenance. How can I do that? They say if we do not pay it, they would paste notices and seal our houses. I told them to please do that and give me my old house. I am unable to pay the maintenance because I do not have the money,” Parvathi said.

Another issue plaguing the residents has been the lack of public transport. Anitha (32), a flower seller who gets up at 5 am and goes to Chintadripet for work every day, says that bus services have been inadequate and that the drivers and the conductors treat them indifferently.

“The bus drivers and conductors behave rudely. The problem got worse after the free bus scheme was announced by the government for women travellers. They (conductors) think we don’t deserve respect as we travel freely. I am made to wait for close to one hour at the bus stand due to infrequent bus services,” she said.

Anitha added that their children also find it difficult to reach the school in time. “My daughter is studying class 10 at a school in Anna Salai. She gets up at 5 am and reaches the bus stop. She is made to wait for more than two hours at the stop and by the time she reaches her school, it will be 10 am, and on many occasions, she misses the first hour. Similarly, if my children leave the school at 4 pm, they return around 7 pm or 7.30 pm. They become tired and sleepy so that they are not able to do any further studies. We want our children to have a good education and that is why we enrolled them in such schools but due to these issues, their future is spoiled,” she said.

No proper healthcare facility or safety for women

One primary healthcare centre (PHC) caters to the entire resettlement in Perumbakkam. The residents said that they are hesitant to use the PHC as on most occasions, the doctor is away. They complained that the clinic functions only for just three hours from 9 am till 12 pm and it does not attend to any emergency cases or provide immediate treatment.

“Many have died here due to sudden heart attacks and other comorbidities. The reason is that they were not immediately taken to the hospitals. The doctor here asks us to take the patients to Chengalpattu government hospital or other private clinics which we cannot afford to. Even for regular diseases like a cold or fever, the pharmacist or the nurse provides us tablets as the doctor would not be available. This has been going on for the past several years,” Parvathi said.

indianexpress.com witnessed stinking sewage water running in the open in the front and back sides of several blocks due to a faulty drainage system. indianexpress.com witnessed stinking sewage water running in the open in the front and back sides of several blocks due to a faulty drainage system.

A resident said that he was bitten by a dog and when he went to the PHC, they turned him down without providing any first aid and asked him to get treatment at a private hospital.

Another major issue highlighted by the residents was the lack of safety for women and children. The women said that they are afraid to come out after 8 pm as there have been incidents of chain-snatching and noted that many anti-social activities also take place in the area.

“The Perumbakkam police station officials hardly help us. A few days ago, I lost Rs 3,000 that was kept inside my cupboard. My house was locked but the miscreants broke the lock and entered my house. When I went to the police station to raise a complaint, they said we need to be careful with our money and further mocked us by saying that if we provide them the cash, it will be safe as it will be in a bank locker,” a resident added.

People said they had a ray of hope that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government would address their issues and improve their condition but they claimed that the situation has gone from bad to worse.