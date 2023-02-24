scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Tell Lanka to stop attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen, Stalin urges Centre

Stalin also said the Central government should prevail upon Lanka through appropriate diplomatic channels for initiating strong and coordinated efforts at the highest level to stop the attacks.

In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said "with a deep sense of anguish, I write this to intimate you about yet another incident of attack by the Sri Lankan Navy on 6 Indian fishermen on February 23."(Twitter/@mkstalin)

Expressing anguish over the recurring attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan navy, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to take up the issue strongly with the Island nation to stop the attacks.

Also, he said the Central government should prevail upon Lanka through appropriate diplomatic channels for initiating strong and coordinated efforts at the highest level to stop the attacks.

In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said “with a deep sense of anguish, I write this to intimate you about yet another incident of attack by the Sri Lankan Navy on 6 Indian fishermen on February 23.” This happened within few days after the recent attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by some Sri Lankan nationals on February 15, he said.

The six fishermen belonging to Tharangambadi, Mayiladuthurai district, ventured into the sea for fishing on February 21 from Tharangambadi fishing hamlet. While they were fishing in the traditional sea waters, they were brutally attacked with iron rope by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel at around 4.30 AM on February 23.

“They have also taken away the fishing tools, engine, two batteries and GPS equipment. The five fishermen injured in the attack have been admitted in Government hospital, Tharangambadi, for treatment. This attack is a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions,” the Chief Minister said in the letter.

“As you may have observed, the Sri Lankan navy continues to infringe upon the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay area and causes severe injuries and economic losses to our fishermen frequently. The brazen acts of violence by the Sri Lankan Navy are shocking and condemnable,” Stalin said.

The fishermen are solely dependent on fishing for their livelihood and the frequent attacks on them instills fear and panic among the fishing hamlets, he added.

“I urge you to take this up strongly with the Sri Lankan Government and also request you to prevail upon them through appropriate diplomatic channels for initiating strong and coordinated efforts at the highest level to stop attacks on our Indian fishermen,” the Chief Minister said.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 06:51 IST
