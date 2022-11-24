scorecardresearch
Lal Bahadur Shastri brought paradigm change in country’s outlook: Tamil Nadu Governor

Hailing Shastri for his contributions and services to the country, Ravi said the Bharat Ratna's great and selfless sacrifices for the nation were yet to get appropriate appreciation and acknowledgement.

"His honesty, dedication, unblemished service and excellent architectural works he rendered for the nation's integrity is commendable," Ravi was quoted as saying in a Raj Bhavan release. (File)

The statue of the country’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was unveiled at Shastri Bhavan here by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday.

At an event organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Central Public Works Department, the Governor said Shastri brought a paradigm change in the nation’s outlook.

The visionary approach of Shastri in defending the nation brought victory in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, 17 years after getting independence, he said.

“With the soft but tough leadership of Shastri, the victory in the 1965 war restored our self-respect and prestige. Restoring national pride is the biggest achievement which is not much appreciated yet,” he said.

The Governor reiterated that due to Shastri’s remarkable contributions, the country is today marching ahead with renewed confidence in the crucial period of ‘Amrit Kaal’ in becoming a self-reliant nation and to attain global leadership by 2047 when India would celebrate its 100th year of independence.

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust chairman Anil Kumar Shastri and senior officials of CPWD, central and state government officials were present on the occasion.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 07:08:51 am
