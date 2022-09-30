scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Kodanad heist-cum-murder case transferred to CB-CID

Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu issued orders transferring the case to the CB-CID on Friday, a senior official said.

Six people had reportedly fled to Kerala via Gudalur after the crime was committed on April 23, said police. (File)

The Kodanad heist-cum-murder case has been transferred to the Crime Branch-CID to expedite the case.

The Kodanad tea estate of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was robbed in 2017 and a security guard Om Bahadur was found dead while his colleague Krishna Bahadur was wounded.

Police said 11 men were involved in the heist and murder. Two of the suspected accused Kanagaraj, who served as Jayalalithaa’s driver, and Sayan died in separate road accidents within a week after the robbery during which some documents were stolen.

Manoj, one of the accused in the case, moved the Madras High Court seeking to speed up the case.
Six people had reportedly fled to Kerala via Gudalur after the crime was committed on April 23, said police.

A Special Investigation Team questioned an assistant to a former AIADMK legislator in connection with the case, which was re-opened after the DMK came to power last year.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 08:49:42 pm
Live Blog

