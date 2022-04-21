Kodanad Estate heist: For the first time, police to question Sasikala today

A special police team probing a heist, a murder, a series of suspicious deaths and accidents linked to late J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate will, for the first time, question her close aide V K Sasikala on Thursday. The probe team will question Sasikala at her T Nagar residence.

Sasikala is one of the owners of the 800-acre private estate and according to police sources, she will be questioned to ascertain the assets and other documents that were kept at the Kodanad estate.

Sasikala was serving a prison term in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case when an armed group entered the Kodanad estate in the Nilgiris in April 2017. Besides the robbery and the subsequent murder of a security guard, the case became sensational after three more deaths – a suicide and two road accidents involving the first and the second accused in the case.

While a security guard was murdered by the armed group during the heist, Dinesh Kumar, the CCTV operator of the estate, died later, allegedly committing suicide. Another security guard, Krishna Bahadur, who was also attacked, went missing. The first accused in the case, who worked as a driver at Kodanad Estate earlier, died on the day the police issued a lookout notice in his name. The second accused, a Keralite, also met with a road accident on the same day in which he was severely injured, and his wife and child were killed.

While initial reports said the heist was carried out to steal cash, documents of land and cash investments worth crores of rupees and a few hard disks, the police during the previous AIADMK government said that only two wrist watches and a crystal doll were stolen.

Edappadi K Palaniswami was the chief minister when the heist and murders took place and the accused had later alleged that he was linked to the heist, an allegation he strongly denied later.

After DMK came to power, the path was cleared for the reinvestigation into the case as a detailed probe was their poll promise.