Kodanad case: Former editor of AIADMK mouthpiece interrogated

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kodanad heist-and-murder case on Saturday questioned the former editor of AIADMK’s mouthpiece.
Maruthu Alaguraj, former editor of Tamil daily ‘Namathu Amma’, appeared here before the SIT, headed by West Zone IG R Sudhakar. The questioning was based on an interview that Alaguraj had given on the issue last month.
Alaguraj, a former AIADMK spokesperson, was recently expelled from the party by its interim general secretary K Palaniswami.
On April 24, 2017, a security guard was murdered and some documents were stolen from the Kodanad Estate bungalow belonging to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
The SIT has so far questioned more than 250 people, including Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala.
