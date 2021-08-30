Tamil Nadu: ‘Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination’, says Medical and Family Welfare minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage against COVID-19 while Palani was expected to achieve the feat in one or two days.

“Spiritual centres like Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Velankanni, Nagore are on course to achieve 100 percent vaccination status”, he told reporters after inaugurating ‘Elekta Infinity,’ a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator Cancer Radiotherapy equipment at Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals in Chennai.

The equipment was the only Linear accelerator in Tamil Nadu to be equipped with Active Breathing Coordinator feature that protects heart, lungs and surrounding tissues which move with natural respiration while treating breast and lung cancers.

The Minister further said the health department was in the process of inoculating teachers, students and staff of educational institutions as schools and colleges were set to re open on September 1. “We inaugurated a vaccination camp at the Saidapet Girls High School (in the city) in the last two days. It is being expanded up across the state”, he said.

Orders were issued to district health officials to take steps to hold vaccination camps to teachers, students and other staff. “Today (Sunday) it (vaccination camps) is being held across districts,” he added.

Tamil Nadu received 3.11 crore vaccines till date. “Today (Sunday) we received another 5.50 lakh doses. we are having 17 lakh vaccines in-stock..,” he noted.