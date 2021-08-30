scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 30, 2021
Must Read

Tamil Nadu: ‘Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination’, says Medical and Family Welfare minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian further said the health department was in the process of inoculating teachers, students and staff of educational institutions as schools and colleges were set to re open on September 1.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 30, 2021 8:49:54 am
Chennai, Covid-19 vaccinePeople wait to be inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre in Chennai. (PTI Photo/File)

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said Kodaikanal has achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage against COVID-19 while Palani was expected to achieve the feat in one or two days.

“Spiritual centres like Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Velankanni, Nagore are on course to achieve 100 percent vaccination status”, he told reporters after inaugurating ‘Elekta Infinity,’ a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator Cancer Radiotherapy equipment at Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals in Chennai.

Also Read |Now, 24×7 vaccination centres at 55 hospitals across Tamil Nadu

The equipment was the only Linear accelerator in Tamil Nadu to be equipped with Active Breathing Coordinator feature that protects heart, lungs and surrounding tissues which move with natural respiration while treating breast and lung cancers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Minister further said the health department was in the process of inoculating teachers, students and staff of educational institutions as schools and colleges were set to re open on September 1. “We inaugurated a vaccination camp at the Saidapet Girls High School (in the city) in the last two days. It is being expanded up across the state”, he said.

Also Read |Nearly 28% people in TN above 60 yrs show vaccine hesitancy, says study

Orders were issued to district health officials to take steps to hold vaccination camps to teachers, students and other staff. “Today (Sunday) it (vaccination camps) is being held across districts,” he added.

Click here for more

Tamil Nadu received 3.11 crore vaccines till date. “Today (Sunday) we received another 5.50 lakh doses. we are having 17 lakh vaccines in-stock..,” he noted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 30: Latest News

Advertisement