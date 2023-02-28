Know Your City: The making of Vandalur Zoo, running over 160 years and more

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo, situated about seven kilometres from Tambaram, attracts about 20 lakh visitors annually.

Serving as a perfect getaway spot for families from the neighbourhood, the zoo, which is considered one of the marquee wildlife parks in Tamil Nadu and one of the largest modern and scientifically managed zoos in Southeast Asia, has a history dating back to 1855.

According to Manikanda Prabhu, the assistant director of the zoo, the facility at Vandalur was the first zoo to be formed in India.

A scenic spot from the zoo

As per the records presented by the authorities, the idea of maintaining a collection of animals in one space was first mooted by Dr Edward Green Balfour, a distinguished surgeon of the East India Company, who established the Madras Museum.

Known as the Madras Zoo back then, the small collection of animals was maintained by Dr Balfour within the Madras Museum premises and it was exhibited to the public in 1855.

The Zoo Story written by S Subbarayulu, the man who was in charge of the AAZP project, notes that the collection of wild animals by Balfour included cheetahs, panthers, tigers, etc. Balfour had collected the animals from various sources, especially from the Nawab of Carnatic.

The first ticket being issued by then CM of Tamil Nadu

The zoo was later transferred to the Madras Corporation.

In his book, Subbarayulu says as some of the residents nearby took objection to zoo animals being close to them and also owing to space constraints, the animals from Madras Museum were shifted to a facility known as People’s Park, which functioned behind the Moore Market Complex near the Central Railway Station, in 1860. The animals there were kept captive in an area of about 12.03 acre.

As per the zoo history, as the area was cramped with the addition of animals and as it did not meet the biological and behavioural needs of the animals, a decision was taken to shift the animals to an alternative site where adequate space to develop the required infrastructure for a modern zoo was available.

Author Subbarayulu notes in his book that the expansion of the Central Railway Station was also one of the reasons for the shifting of the zoo. “From the view of the Zoo animals’ health condition, it was felt that the proximity to the railway station was affecting their health as steam engines belching smoke were in use at that time. To decide on a suitable site to shift the zoo, a committee, which came to be known as ‘Ruben Committee’, was formed by the Government in 1979,” an excerpt from the book reads.

The zoo attracts about 20 lakh visitors annually.

The AAZP noted that after multiple ground visits and detailed reviews, the authorities selected the area in the midst of the Vandalur Reserve Forest which according to them had provided an environment to the animals similar to the natural wilderness.

In the initial stage, the zoological park at Vandalur was set up over a 510-hectare area at a cost of about Rs 7.30 crore, the authorities added.

The zoo was opened to the public in 1985 by former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR). Prabhu said that, initially, a total of 1,841 animals belonging to 160 species were present at the zoo. The existing landscape was utilised and all the animals were exhibited in a large open-moated island type of immersive enclosure with a simulated environment. It was said that the entire area was clothed with vegetation using natural and some artificial regeneration.

The self-sustained zoo which is now spread over an area of 602 hectare, including the rescue and rehabilitation centre, has a total of 2,375 animals belonging to 172 species (mammals, birds, and reptiles). They are fed regularly as per the scheduled chart prepared by the in-house veterinarian team and in case of any requirement, the zoo authorities seek the service of experts from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Science University (TANUVAS). Prabhu added that the zoo spends close to Rs 6 crore annually on feeding the animals.

The wide variety of animals is maintained by as many as 131 permanent and 217 casual staff at the AAZP. The official said the maximum footfall is experienced during the Pongal holidays. In 2022, as per the data offered by the management, almost 1 lakh people turned up at the wildlife park on those three days.

To protect these animals from getting tired and stressed due to the hot temperature in summer, the authorities take measures to provide sufficient shade and adequate water.

Last year, the zoo authorities came up with a summer management plan and provided shade nets at required places to beat the penetration of direct sunlight in the zoo. Giant herbivorous animals including elephants, rhinoceroses, hippopotamuses, giraffes, and zebras were provided water showers with sprinklers.

Special dietary arrangements were also made. The carnivores were provided with frozen meat while primates and bears were given fruits frozen in ice cubes. The serpentarium was provided with mud mounds and mud pots in multiple tiers to ensure differential temperatures for facilitating the animals’ different physiological functions. Foggers and misters were deployed to keep the animals away from heat.

At the zoo, after a thorough check by the security staff at the entrance wherein the visitors are restricted from taking plastic items inside, the latter are greeted with a stimulated waterfall set up. While the ticket price ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 500, entry is free for differently abled children below five years.

From Lion Safari, a walk-through aviary, forest museum, children’s park, and souvenir shop to virtual reality shows, the park has a lot to offer its visitors. Visitors can opt to visit the zoo in a battery-operated vehicle or can hire a bicycle for fixed hours.

Shankari Padmanabhan, the zoo educator at the AAZP, said the zoo has many special features including a 24×7 live streaming facility, which she claimed is the first in the country and is a huge hit among animal enthusiasts as almost seven crore views have been recorded till now. She added that the zoo school, established in 1998, aims to educate the public about the importance of living in harmony with nature and wildlife.

Various awareness programs focusing on forest and wildlife, zoo orientation for visiting schoolchildren, special thematic workshops, and certificate courses are conducted throughout the year here. It is to be noted that the zoo has been designated as a conservation breeding centre for Nilgiri langur, lion-tailed macaque, and Nilgiri tahr.

According to zoo authorities, the big cats – lions and tigers – are a big hit among visitors and many are interested in seeing the chimpanzee, bird enclosures as well.

Prabhu added that as part of the exchange program, in exchange for a tiger and an ostrich, they are planning to get a pair of Himalayan black bear from Jambu Zoo, and a pair of sloth bear from Mysore Zoo.

The authorities are also pushing to revive the night safari project at the zoo which can boost tourism further. The project was first mooted during the DMK regime in 2007 but things failed to move in the later years.

It is to be noted that last September, the zoo secured the top rank in India among the large zoo categories in the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE-ZOO) report 2022 conducted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.