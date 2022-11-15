Know Your City: Starting its journey from a pushcart, this Chennai shop has been selling piping hot ghee uttapams, idlis since the ’70s

Take a walk down Sowcarpet in Chennai and one would never miss trying the variety of street food Mint Street has to offer. Known for NSC Bose Road’s sandwiches, Kakada Ramprasad’s jalebi, Mehta Brothers’ vada pav, and other north Indian snacks, Sowcarpet is also home to a tiny eatery – Seena Bhai tiffin centre – that has been serving ghee uttapams and ghee idlis for more than four decades now.

What initially started off as a pushcart uttapam stall, now has three branches in the same area that is considered the heart of the city.

Ghee idlies topped with spice idly/dosa seasoning served by Seena Bhai tiffin centre. (Express photo) Ghee idlies topped with spice idly/dosa seasoning served by Seena Bhai tiffin centre. (Express photo)

The tale of Seena Bhai dates back to 1977 when Shivaprasad’s parents Sathyavati Ammal and Srinivasa Naidu moved to Madras (now Chennai) from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

How did the centre get its name Seena Bhai?

Sowcarpet is largely occupied by Marwaris and Gujaratis from western India. They had come to Madras to make money and eventually settled down with their families here. Srinivasa Naidu was warmly called Seena Bhai by his customers and hence the name. “This is the name given to us by our own customers,” says Shivaprasad, Srinivasa’s eldest son, who is now the owner and caretaker of Seena Bhai tiffin centre.

Srinivasa Naidu and Sathyavathi Ammal, founders of Seena Bhai tiffin center. Srinivasa Naidu and Sathyavathi Ammal, founders of Seena Bhai tiffin center.

Calling his parents’ pushcart a highly prized possession, Shivaprasad says he and his three brothers still have the cart parked in their home. “We don’t wish to forget how we started off, that’s why we still have the cart,” he shares.

A day in Shivaprasad’s life looks somewhat like this: He wakes up as early as 5:30 am and visits the market to buy fresh groceries for the eatery. By 9 am the entire family is involved in cutting vegetables, cleaning utensils, and cleaning the shop before starting their business at 6 pm. Seena Bhai is open for all Idli, and dosa lovers from 6 pm to 11 pm.

Recalling the earlier times, Shivaprasad says: “I was with my parents since the very beginning of the tiffin stall. I took over the business after my father passed away in 1996. Until 1999, I continued to make and sell uttapams and idlis on the cart. In 2000, with the help of all the ladies at home, my brothers, and a few of my friends, I managed to rent out a 50 square feet shop on NSC Bose Road, this is where we operate even today.”

Shivprasad attending to his customers, who visited the eatery on a rainy day. (Express photo) Shivprasad attending to his customers, who visited the eatery on a rainy day. (Express photo)

Asked what makes Seena Bhai the most preferred dosa, idli centre in the vicinity despite stiff competition, he says: “There are three things I religiously follow to retain my customers. I respect every customer irrespective of their age who walks up to me for a meal. I ensure the food I make is to their liking and I always keep my shop neat and tidy. When we follow these basic rules, we are sure to have customers getting back to us.”

The pushcart in which Seena Bhai was first started in 1977 The pushcart in which Seena Bhai was first started in 1977

How does Seena Bhai make the uttapams and idlis?

As you walk up to shop number 54 on NSC Bose Road, you can hear the sizzle of the hot dosa tawa and smell the aroma of steaming idlis. Shivaprasad sprinkles idli/dosa spice powder along with some chopped onions and coriander leaves on top of the roasting dosas on the tawa, and generously pours in a cup of ghee. As for the idlis, he dabs them with the same powder and tops them with a lot of ghee, and serves them hot on a banana leaf. What used to be sold for 75 paise 45 years ago, now sells like hot cakes for Rs 30 (two pieces of uttapam) and Rs 60 (10 pieces of mini idlis).