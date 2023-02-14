Know Your City: Pallavaram Sandhai, a dreamland for shopaholics

The road running parallel to the Grand South Trunk Road in Chennai near the airport starts buzzing as early as 6 a.m. every Friday as hundreds of vendors, and workers commute to the area to set up their shops which attract several thousands of visitors on that day.

For the vendors, the ‘Friday market’ popularly referred to as ‘Pallavaram Sandhai’ is their home for that day as they tend to spend the entire day in that area starting from as early as 4 a.m. till 11:00 pm when they wrap up for the day.

Though the Sandhai, maintained by Pallavaram Cantonment, has a little official record of its origin, it is believed to have been in existence for over 100 years.

According to social activist and long-time resident of Pallavaram, V Santhanam, the market which earlier existed close to the Pammal area was moved to the current space about a decade ago as the city expanded with infrastructural facilities including the construction of a flyover.

“The market was initially known as Maatu Sandhai (a place to sell cattle). Farmers from nearby towns and districts used to gather here on Friday to sell their cattle. This had been happening even till the late 1970s. I have even bought a cow from here for Rs 70. Later, after the Moore Market got closed gradually, people began to shift towards this area and began to sell anything. Yes, you can buy anything here except your parents,” quipped Santhanam.

As pointed out by Santhanam, many of the things that represented the place ‘Madras’ have slowly vanished but one among the few practices that continue to thrive in this age of modernisation is the functioning of this Sandhai, which had been rising every Friday despite surviving a close shave of getting closed on many previous occasion.

The term ‘this market sells everything under the sun’ might sound clichéd but it is well and truly applicable here. Despite the massive boom of modern-day facilities like online shopping, and supermarkets the market still attracts huge crowds every week which makes vendors even from suburbs, neighbouring towns, and districts push their luck by setting up a shop here. The Sandhai once entered, gives the public a ‘Thiruvizha’ (festival) vibe.

The non-native vendors and the members of the Narikuravar community occupy a significant space in this sprawling Sandhai. Though they may find it difficult to converse in fluent Tamil, many were seen explaining their products in a detailed manner on how it is a quality one and cheaper in comparison with other spaces.

With a police officer keeping a close watch on the crowd through the tower, the rest of the police are indulged in regulating traffic and also ensuring no untoward incidents take place.

There is a commotion at the bike-parking area as hundreds of vehicles are placed next to each other and the cops are involved in pacifying the angry public. The public are asked to pay Rs 10 for parking their vehicle in the area which many find needs an overhaul with better facilities.

The market which extends close to two-kilometer greets the buyers with vegetable and fruit shops and as you get to walk you will see an array of shops on both sides of the road selling clothing, furniture, electronic equipment, household items, cycles, pets, exotic birds, food spices, sports equipment, perfumes, antiques, automobile spare parts and many other things.

From a shop that sells an item for Rs 10 to a furniture store that sells items sofas and almirahs up to Rs 50,000, there is anything and everything for all types of customers. The vendors claim that some of the items that are sold for up to a lakh can be purchased here at Rs 11,000- Rs 12,000 and they would be of top quality.

Through a public address system that describes the prices of each of the plastic items available in the shop, Anand Kumar is busy grabbing the attention of the customers while another seller is screaming his lungs out explaining the benefits of Oil that he claims can cure muscular pain. While interacting with many of the shopkeepers, many who had even left their regular jobs to carry out this work, say that despite several struggles, they are satisfied with what they do here.

Several men can be spotted taking a spot under the tree branch shades having the fighter roosters on their hands and inviting customers to buy them. The prices range from Rs 1,000 to even Rs 2,500 per rooster.

A shopkeeper who was spotted selling jeans, shirts and t-shirts, for Rs 100 says they resell the items that are disregarded as stocks in the showrooms in the city.

The shopkeepers noted that people who shift their residences to other areas and sometimes abroad, often leave the items which they think won’t be required for them, and those things are bought by them for a cheaper price or in some occasions free of cost.

Close to the end of the Sandhai, there is Samidurai’s antique shop that sells coins that are claimed to have been used several centuries ago and also there are other antique notes and statues.

Samidurai, one among a couple of other numismatists spotted in the Sandhai, explains to his customers the history of the coins/notes and adds up with a story from the past. He says he had been collecting coins from a very young age and that passion hasn’t gone away from him.

Samidurai, who has his own antique shop at Vadapalani, had been dropping in every Friday at the Sandhai. He noted that in the beginning, it was hard for him to find unique antiques but now; he says that through his network, many people are visiting him and selling him the antique items.

R Radhakrishnan (64), who hails from a tiny village in Ramanathapuram, says he moved here post the pandemic for survival. Radhakrishnan had been running a small store back in his home town but as it didn’t generate much profit, he shifted his base to Chennai. He stays in a rented complex near Guduvanchery and commutes to the Sandhai every Friday. He says if he gets Rs 500 per day that will be enough to manage expenses.

Besides him, there is Pachaiyammal (60), who runs a fruit shop. Pachaiyammal, says after her husband left her, she had no one to take care of her and for survival she started selling fruits.

Being on her own for about 18 years, Pachaiyammal says the stringent regulations at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market pushed her to put up a shop here. She claimed that shops that are set up here have to pay an amount every day for bringing the vehicle to unload their goods to whomever has taken the tender for the market.

“The price depends on the shop’s size and sale. For small shops like us, the rate will be much less. But no matter whether your items are sold or not, you need to pay the price otherwise you won’t be allowed to sell the items here. I reside at Red Hills and every day I pick up my goods from the Koyambedu market at 4 a.m. and reach here. I have been doing this for several years. Yes, it is difficult but what else can we do?” she asked.

Like Pachaiyammal, many of the sellers arrive from the furthest corner of the city to Pallavaram to make a living. They put up their shop here on Friday and head to other market areas in the city on other days.