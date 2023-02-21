Know Your City: Madras University, where architectural splendour meets educational eminence

Known as the ‘mother of universities in south India’, University of Madras on Kamaraj Salai in Chennai was the first major educational institution established in the country’s southern region, more than 160 years ago.

How did the university come into existence?

A public petition dated November 11, 1839, initiated the establishment of University of Madras. In January 1840, one George Norton was appointed as its president, and the University Board was constituted. Cut to 1854, Government of India formulated a systematic educational policy and on September 5, 1857, the university was established through an Act of the Legislative Council of India.

The university was envisioned keeping the model of London University as its basic administrative structure. “Madras University is considered the mother of all the universities of south India because it was the first university to be set up in south India. Many universities were created out of the Madras University like the Annamalai University, Andhra University, the Travancore University etc.,” said Chennai-based historian V Sriram.

Location and history

In the heart of the city, opposite Marina Beach, Madras University was constructed in 1860 by R H Chisholm. He was first sent to parts of Tamil Nadu to learn about south Indian architecture and design by the British government and then assigned to construct the Senate House.

The Indo-Saracenic style was used to construct the university. “This style of architecture and construction was first implemented at the Chepauk palace and then the University of Madras,” said Sriram.

Apart from the Chepauk Palace (constructed in 1795) and University of Madras, the Madras High Court is also a classic example of the Indo-Saracenic style of architecture. The style is predominantly Mughal-inspired construction with domes and arches. The British, while ruling India, regarded this as the classic Indian style.

How big is the university?

The departments are spread across three standalone buildings — Senate House, the Clock Tower Building, constructed in 1935, and the University Centenary Building. “The first and the biggest building of the three, Senate House was constructed in the 1860s following British orders. R H Chisholm took over the project under the guidance of the then British governor,” Sriram said.

“The University Centenary Building was the last to be constructed in 1961 by three British men — Prynne, Abbott, and Davis. Jawaharlal Nehru then inaugurated it. Later, the Centenary Auditorium was constructed on the campus.” Even today, many government events, college fests, and other public events occur in the auditorium.

What does the university offer?

The university has six campuses in Chennai — Chepauk, Marina, Guindy, Taramani, Maduravoyal, and Chetpet. It offers students more than 200 courses in varied fields and has over 100 colleges affiliated with it. It also has 53 research institutes and houses national research centres. It was the alma mater of prominent personalities like APJ Abdul Kalam, CV Raman, Subramanyam Chandrasekhar, and Srinivasa Ramanujam.