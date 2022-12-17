Know Your City: This 57-year-old self-taught man designs giant cycles from scrap materials

Making a mountain of a molehill is a phrase that is often thrown at someone who makes a hue and cry about small things but for G Rajendran (57), that may just be a compliment since using scrap metal, this man builds giant bicycles.

Rajendran, being inspired by various other automobile makers, had been associated with making bicycles ever since he had started working as a mechanic. He later worked as a tailor before joining as a turner in his younger brother Mahendran’s lathe workshop ‘MG Engineering’ in Villivakkam, Chennai.

Close to four innovative bicycles of different heights, weights and styles are kept on display near the shop. (Express photo by Janardhan Koushik) Close to four innovative bicycles of different heights, weights and styles are kept on display near the shop. (Express photo by Janardhan Koushik)

Born in a family of three brothers and a sister, Rajendran says he has never had any proper education. “For the past 25 years, I have been associated with bicycles, metals and scrap materials. I have studied up to Class 8 and didn’t have the interest to pursue further education. I started helping my brother and later developed an interest in modelling unique bicycles. People ask why I do these things. I tell them that if someone abroad does something unique, we appreciate that person but if it is done by us, we are not ready to praise. I can proudly say each of these bicycle models have been designed by me without anyone’s help,” he says.

One fascinating aspect is that Rajendran never writes down or has no notes on the measurements of the objects or the designing process; he says everything stays in his mind and he assembles them as per his wish.

Close to four innovative bicycles of different heights, weights and styles are kept on display near the shop. Rajendran, riding a giant three-wheeled bicycle, which is about 7.5 feet tall and built with heavy metal, says the bicycle has custom-built shock absorbers, a handlebar and a seat just like how it would be in normal bicycles but it does not have a chain. Rajendran noted that it is close to 200 kg and it cost him about Rs 60,000 to build it.

He adds that the bicycle can reach up to 55 km per hour if two people pedal them simultaneously and says he uses a long lever to apply the brake on it.

“It took almost one and half years to build this bicycle. The Covid-19 lockdown helped me focus fully on building this giant piece. The police personnel often see this as a strange thing and when I explain it to them, they ask me to keep these bicycles within the street in front of my house and not to bring them to the main road,” says Rajendran.

Pointing out to a bicycle he made, Rajendran says it is over 100 kg and he wishes to reduce it by several kilos and once he does it, he claims it will be smoother to operate and be on par with a racer model.

Another bicycle, a five-foot-long two-wheeled prototype, has a raised seat and a low handlebar, making it another unique bicycle that Rajendran had built and he says it can go up to 25 km per hour.

Some people have approached Rajendran to buy the bicycles and have offered up to Rs 50,000 but he is not willing to sell them as he believes they are worth more than that. (Express photo by Janardhan Koushik) Some people have approached Rajendran to buy the bicycles and have offered up to Rs 50,000 but he is not willing to sell them as he believes they are worth more than that. (Express photo by Janardhan Koushik)

Explaining the process behind building these structures, he says, “I weigh the materials I collect from the scrap shop and then segregate them and identify which one can be used to build the parts of the cycle. After moulding them, I begin to assemble the vehicles. The first bicycle I assembled had a chain pedal in the back wheel. The bicycle had a regular-sized front wheel and a rear wheel of about five feet. After that one, I designed several others. Now, I am in the process of completing one which will be made even better and can go at a much higher speed.”

Appreciation and mockery, Rajendran has seen it all from people in his neighbourhood. He says people used to scold him for parking the giant structures near their houses. “They call my creations kuppai (trash) and ask me to move them away from their place,” Rajendran said.

And not just them, even some of Rajendran’s family members and friends criticise him for “wasting his time”.

“He keeps spending all his time building these cycles. He hardly eats or sleeps. His personal life has been affected too and his wife is no longer with him. Even while working at the shop, he keeps thinking about building these things. Whatever he earns, he spends that on buying these scrap materials from junk yards in Pudupet, Ambattur and other areas. He limits his food to one or two meals on occasions to buy some metal. We are worried about him,” a worker at Rajendran’s brother’s workshop said.

Rajendran, however, feels happy about his lifestyle. He says he feels satisfied whenever he works to design a bicycle. To earn a bit extra, on quite a few occasions, Rajendran takes his bicycles to events like marriages in the neighbourhood.

“I earn about Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 when I take these bicycles to such places. They (guests at the weddings) sit on them and take pictures and videos. It’s just another showpiece for them. Although I don’t like to take these bicycles there, I do so to generate some income to buy metal waste,” he said.

Some people have approached Rajendran to buy the bicycles and have offered up to Rs 50,000 but he is not willing to sell them as he believes they are worth more than that. “People sometimes look at me with awe and say I am like G D Naidu, however, there are others who say I am a mad man. I take both the comments in the same manner,” he says.

Rajendran says he has gone on trips with the bicycles to Tiruvannamalai and it took him close to four days to come back. On quite a few occasions, when Rajendran took out his custom-built bicycles, he was snapped by the paparazzi of the local media and Rajendran has collected all the published photographs and has carefully kept them as they are his “priceless possession”.

He added that if someone can finance him, he can do many things. He claims that he is working on building a flying cycle with wings without any motor or battery support. “You just need to pedal to reach a few metres above the ground. I will exhibit it at the Marina beach,” he said.