Monday, August 08, 2022

Kishore shines in Covelong Classic surfing meet, wins international open, under-16 titles

In the final held near here against Sri Lankan surfer S Praneeth, the 14-year old Kishore manoeuvered the waves well to win the race by a slender margin of 0.17 points. Ajeesh Ali secured the third place in this category.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 8, 2022 7:08:18 am
chennai news live, covelong surfing festival. tamil nadu newsIn the Groms (Boys under-16) event, Kishore Kumar won the finals, finishing five points ahead of R Naveenkumar. He scored 15.16 points while Naveenkumar secured 10 points. (File/sourced)

Teenager Kishore Kumar stole the spotlight, winning the Men’s International Open here in the Covelong Classic Surf Championships Sunday.

In the final held near here against Sri Lankan surfer S Praneeth, the 14-year old Kishore manoeuvered the waves well to win the race by a slender margin of 0.17 points. Ajeesh Ali secured the third place in this category.

In the Groms (Boys under-16) event, Kishore Kumar won the finals, finishing five points ahead of R Naveenkumar. He scored 15.16 points while Naveenkumar secured 10 points.

“I just wanted to perform well in the International Open, but I never thought I would go on to win the race. I am happy that this helped me perform easily in the Groms too,” Kishore said.

In the Women’s Open, defending champion Srishthi Selvam retained her title by a huge margin of 7 points over Kamali P who had to be satisfied with the second place as her second highest wave count was deemed as a technical foul.

In the Men’s Open finals, Ajeesh Ali was crowned the national championship with a score of 15.60 points after he defeated Kishore Kumar (11.17 points).

The men’s Open saw 61 surfers competing.

Ajeesh Ali with this win in Covelong festival finished 1st in the national rankings for the season of the year 2022.

The Novice (12 & Under) category, making a debut in the National championships saw P Harish winning the title with 16 points followed by Prahlad S (12.57), Thanishqa M (5.96) and Yadhveer Mahajan 4.90.

Prizes were distributed by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu in the presence of Kovalam Panchayat president Shobhana Sundar and Surfing Federation of India president Arun Vasu.

“Covelong Classic has been a huge success by just the number of participants who had taken part in the event. The International Open and the festival added glamour to this event. All this is helping us to achieve our goal of spreading the sport of surfing in the country,” Arun Vasu said.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 07:08:18 am

