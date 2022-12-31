scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Four killed in firecracker blast at house in Namakkal

Ruling out any foulplay, a police official said a probe is on to ascertain if an electrical short-circuit or unextinguished candle could have triggered the blast.

Four persons who sustained burns or injuries due to the blast or damage to the houses have been admitted to the Government hospital here for treatment. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Four killed in firecracker blast at house in Namakkal
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Four persons including the owner of a firecracker shop and three women were killed and an equal number of persons were injured in a blast at a house in the district where firecrackers were allegedly stocked, police said on Saturday.

The blast, which occurred suddenly at around 4 AM, damaged the house in Mohanur here and a few others in the vicinity causing injuries to four persons, they said. Fire tenders battled for nearly two hours and put out the blaze.

“It is not clear why Thillai Kumar (37), a licence holder, had stocked the firecrackers in his house. The incident happened around 4 AM. Thillai Kumar, his mother Selvi (57) and wife Priya (27) died instantly,” a senior police official told PTI.

Kumar’s 4-year old daughter, however, escaped unhurt, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

His neighbour, a 70-year old woman, also died due to the impact of the blast, the officer said.

Four persons who sustained burns or injuries due to the blast or damage to the houses have been admitted to the Government hospital here for treatment.

More from Chennai

Ruling out any foulplay, the police official said a probe is on to ascertain if an electrical short-circuit or unextinguished candle could have triggered the blast.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 10:51 IST
Next Story

BJP does not hold patents on Ram, Hinduism but our faith is beyond political gains, says Uma Bharti

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close