Kilambakkam bus stand will be opened soon, says TN minister P K Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu minister P K Sekar Babu on Thursday said the construction work of the bus terminus at Kilambakkam in the state’s Chengalpet district will soon be ready for public use, adding that the contractors have been asked to expedite construction work.

“It is going to be four years since the work commenced for the construction of the bus terminus in Kilambakkam. We inspected the area and held a discussion with the department secretary and other officials on how we can expedite the work and what will be the basic requirements for the public once it is opened, like drinking water, restrooms, etc. Based on the directions of the chief minister, on behalf of the department, we have asked the officials and the contractor to complete the work as soon as possible,” Babu, who is the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) minister, said.

Babu, who is also the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department minister, was addressing reporters alongside Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Minister T M Anbarasan.

Pointing out that there were talks about the traffic congestion that could occur once the bus terminus was opened to the public, Babu noted that the new mofussil terminus on a sprawling 88-acre land will be able to accommodate around 2,285 buses.

When asked whether the facility will be opened before Pongal, Babu said, “We can try, but cannot fix a date. Even during today’s inspection, the officials informed us about other new developments that are needed to be implemented at this terminus. The recent flood and cyclone are some of the reasons for the work getting delayed. Officials will be frequently visiting the spot to monitor the development. We will try to open this terminus for public use as soon as possible.”

The new bus terminus at Kilambakkam is expected to decongest the existing bus terminus at Koyambedu. Babu said there is a possibility of extending the Metro line till the Kilambakkam terminus, and on behalf of the department, they have already submitted a request to the Metro officials. “The work for a feasibility study is going on,” he said.