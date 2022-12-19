12 kids rescued from Chennai madrassa sent back to their hometown in Bihar

Twelve children who were rescued after being kept under illegal confinement at a madrassa near Madhavaram in the city were sent back to their hometown in Bihar on Sunday, the Greater Chennai police said. Two men were earlier arrested in connection with the case.

On Sunday morning, the boys – rescued over two weeks ago – were sent to Bihar by train after being provided with clothes, snacks, bags and even gifts, including wristwatches, the police said. They will be handed over to child welfare officers in Bihar and further action will be initiated, officers added.

According to a statement issued by the police on Sunday, the boys aged between 10 and 12, hail from economically disadvantaged families. They were brought to Chennai with the approval of their parents, but were allegedly kept confined. The guardians – Akthar and Abdullah – had promised the parents that they would offer religious education to the children and would take care of them, officers added.

Acting on information provided by a child welfare officer, and based on the directions of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, a special team led by Joint Commissioner (West) S Rajeswari and Kolathur district Deputy Commissioner Rajaram rescued the boys on November 29, officers said, adding that the children were ill-treated.

Bruise marks were allegedly detected on their bodies. The children were soon sent to the Government Children’s Hospital in Egmore for medical treatment.

Akthar and Abdullah, who hail from Bihar, were arrested and later sent to judicial custody. They have been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act.