Kerala floods: Trains cancelled, diverted after rain forecast, here is the full list

The Southern Railway on Monday announced that trains to Kerala, Mangalore and some regions in Tamil Nadu have been cancelled for the day, following an announcement by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that parts of Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall.
Due to the change in schedule, passengers can avail refund of tickets after applying for Ticket Deposit Receipts (TDR) at any station until September 15. Passengers who have booked their tickets online can submit refund claims to the Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Marketing at Chennai’s Moore Market Complex before September 15.
Announcement regarding Refunds of Train ticket fares @SalemDRM @DrmChennai @DRMTPJ @drmmadurai @propgt14 @TVC138 pic.twitter.com/IQpISRm9DQ
— @GMSouthernrailway (@GMSRailway) August 10, 2019
List of trains fully cancelled
August 12: Mangalore-Nagercoil Parasuram Express
August 12: Coimbatore – Mangalore Inter City Express
August 12: Coimbatore – Mangalore Passenger
August 12: Coimbatore – Kannur Passenger
Changes in pattern of train services @RailMinIndia @DrmChennai @TVC138 @propgt14 @drmmadurai @DRMTPJ @SalemDRM pic.twitter.com/rF6GmUdCXA
— @GMSouthernrailway (@GMSRailway) August 11, 2019
List of trains partially cancelled
August 12: Nagercoil-Mangalore Ernad Express
August 12: Nagercoil Mangalore Parasuram Express
August 12: Mangaluru Central – Chennai Egmore Express
August 12: Mangaluru Central – Nagercoil Ernad Express
August 12: Mangalore – Coimbatore Inter City Express
August 12: Mangalore – Coimbatore Passenger
Changes in pattern of train services @RailMinIndia @DrmChennai @TVC138 @propgt14 @drmmadurai @DRMTPJ @SalemDRM pic.twitter.com/rF6GmUdCXA
— @GMSouthernrailway (@GMSRailway) August 11, 2019
With the rains having subsided in certain areas of neighbouring Kerala, the Southern Railway has also announced that services to certain areas in Kerala have been restored.
List of trains restored
August 12: Kollam – Chennai Egmore Express