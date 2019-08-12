Kerala floods: Trains cancelled, diverted after rain forecast, here is the full list

The Southern Railway on Monday announced that trains to Kerala, Mangalore and some regions in Tamil Nadu have been cancelled for the day, following an announcement by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that parts of Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Due to the change in schedule, passengers can avail refund of tickets after applying for Ticket Deposit Receipts (TDR) at any station until September 15. Passengers who have booked their tickets online can submit refund claims to the Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Marketing at Chennai’s Moore Market Complex before September 15.

List of trains fully cancelled

August 12: Mangalore-Nagercoil Parasuram Express

August 12: Coimbatore – Mangalore Inter City Express

August 12: Coimbatore – Mangalore Passenger

August 12: Coimbatore – Kannur Passenger

List of trains partially cancelled

August 12: Nagercoil-Mangalore Ernad Express

August 12: Nagercoil Mangalore Parasuram Express

August 12: Mangaluru Central – Chennai Egmore Express

August 12: Mangaluru Central – Nagercoil Ernad Express

August 12: Mangalore – Coimbatore Inter City Express

August 12: Mangalore – Coimbatore Passenger

With the rains having subsided in certain areas of neighbouring Kerala, the Southern Railway has also announced that services to certain areas in Kerala have been restored.

List of trains restored

August 12: Kollam – Chennai Egmore Express