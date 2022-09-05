scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Kejriwal in Chennai, TN govt launches smart schools and a monthly allowance of Rs 1k for female students to complete UG

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal present a debit card to a student during the launch of 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme, in Chennai, September 5, 2022. (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools, and the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, a monthly financial assistance scheme for female students to complete undergraduate programmes, on Monday. New schools inspired by smart classrooms in Delhi were opened by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with state Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme, also known as the ‘Pudhumai Pen Scheme,’ provides a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 to female students to pursue a bachelor’s degree, diploma, ITI, or any other recognised course. Those who attended government schools from Grade 6 to 12 will be eligible for financial aid.

According to government officials, over one lakh kids have already signed up for the scheme. According to a government notice, the plan also aims to increase the number of girls who transfer from government schools to higher education institutions. The monthly allowance will be deposited straight into the bank accounts of students.

Stalin said in his speech that the monthly financial support of Rs 1000 is a government duty, not a gift. In the first phase, he added, 25 municipal schools in the state would be promoted as Schools of Excellence at a cost of 171 crore.

Political Pulse |Marking four years as DMK chief, CM Stalin grapples with stalled, legacy big-ticket projects

In his speech, Kejriwal referred to the ‘Pudhumai Penm plan’ as “revolutionary,” and stated that it is the responsibility of every government to give quality and free education to students. Kejriwal called for a significant revamp of government schools in the country, noting that 66% of students in the country attend government schools.

Lauding CM Stalin for his unusual effort to visit Delhi schools and the rapid implementation of schools of excellence in Tamil Nadu within six months, Kejriwal also stated that the dream of making India a developed nation cannot be realised by providing a rotten education to the majority of students.

“If all of us come together, we can start something in Delhi the way Stalin sahib did it in Tamil Nadu… I believe that if all of the state governments and the central government come together, we can have all government schools in the country giving the greatest education in five years,” he stated.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 05:52:11 pm
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition review: Ultimate portable gaming

