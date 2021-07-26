Karur nurse, accused of fleeing with vaccine doses, suspended

The public health department officials said departmental action would be taken against the nurse and a complaint has also been filed at the police station.

A 58-year-old staff nurse, who was working at an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Tamil Nadu’s Karur, has been suspended after she was accused of fleeing with Covisheild vaccine doses and administering them at her house to her relatives and local residents.

The nurse, P Dhanalakshmi, is a resident of Vedasandur in Dindigul. Sources said the Vedasandur block medical officer, Dr. Maheshwari, received information that a nurse had been administrating vaccines privately at her residence. On Sunday, the health department officials raided her residence and found several doses of Covisheild vaccines. The block medical officer had informed the deputy director of public health.

On Monday, the nurse was suspended by the Karur Municipality. An official from Karur Municipality Commissioner told indianexpress.com that eight vaccine vials were recovered from her residence.

“Based on the initial reports, we have suspended her. The investigation is underway, details about how she managed to get vaccines to her home, are there any other persons involved in this needs to be ascertained,” he said.

The public health department officials said departmental action would be taken against the nurse and a complaint has also been filed at the police station. The nurses at the UPHC said Dhanalakshmi had been working there for over 10 years.