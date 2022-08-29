scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Karunanidhi’s vision leads me to success, says Stalin

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said he has completed four years in office as DMK chief and has stepped into the fifth year of helming the party. On 28 August 2018, Stalin was elected unopposed as DMK president.

Stalin said that every step of his is based on the words and path laid down by late party patriarch Karunanidhi. (Source: Twitter/MKStalin)

On completion of four years as DMK president, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said he is journeying on the path laid down by late party patriarch and his father M Karunanidhi, which is behind the party’s continuing electoral victories.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said he has completed four years in office as DMK chief and has stepped into the fifth year of helming the party. On 28 August 2018, Stalin was elected unopposed as DMK president.

Stalin said that every step of his is based on the words and path laid down by late party patriarch Karunanidhi. “That is why I keep on winning. Wish me more to bag more victories,” he said.

Starting with the 2019 Lok Sabha election, DMK has won all polls in Tamil Nadu including last year’s Assembly election and those held to urban and rural local bodies.

Karunanidhi was the DMK chief for nearly five decades (1969-2018). As a mark of respect, Karunanidhi is addressed as ‘Kalaignar’ by DMK workers, party sympathisers and admirers.
Stalin showered praise on Karunanidhi (1924-2018) for his achievements as DMK president, Chief Minister, for being a great father and a creative genius that reflected in his writings and Tamil films.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...

He paid floral tributes at the memorials of DMK founder C N Annadurai and Karunanidhi on the Marina beachfront here. He also paid homage at Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence, where the late leader lived.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:43:34 am
Next Story

Congress govt has forgotten people of Rajasthan: Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM
Delhi Confidential

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Opinion

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Premium
Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka
Jharkhand

Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka

This son of soil fighting fires & minting money also
Stubble burning

This son of soil fighting fires & minting money also

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement