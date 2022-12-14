scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

From secretariat to Karunanidhi memorial: Udhayanidhi’s first day as minister

The DMK youth-wing secretary reached Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s residence and sought his blessings before heading to the swearing-in ceremony.

Udhayanidhi then reached the secretariat and took over as the minister in the presence of ministers.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, was sworn in as minister for youth welfare and sports development on Wednesday.

The youth-wing secretary of the ruling DMK reached Stalin’s residence and sought his blessings before heading to the swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office to Udhayanidhi.

Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office to Udhayanidhi. He then reached the secretariat and took over as the minister in the presence of ministers including K N Nehru, V Duraimurugan, K Ponmudy, V Senthil Balaji, Ma Subramanian and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and several others.

Soon after assuming charge, Udhayanidhi signed three orders—allocating Rs 47 crore for sports competitions set to be conducted for the chief minister’s trophy, providing monthly assistance of Rs 6,000 to nine economically disadvantaged, elderly sportspersons, and granting an incentive of Rs 4 lakh to Nivethitha, the Coimbatore woman who won the silver medal in the 25m standard pistol event at the World Championship in Peru last year.

After completing the formalities, Udhayanidhi reached the memorials to former chief ministers and party leaders C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach and paid floral tributes. He later paid homage to Dravidian ideologue E V R Periyar at his memorial.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and son Udhayanidhi Stalin with Governor R N Ravi.

As a minister, Udhayanidhi has the additional responsibilities of special programme implementation and the poverty and rural indebtedness alleviation programmes.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:52:16 pm
Next Story

Temporary DoT Pune employee arrested for selling sensitive private data of citizens

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close