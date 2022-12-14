From secretariat to Karunanidhi memorial: Udhayanidhi’s first day as minister

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, was sworn in as minister for youth welfare and sports development on Wednesday.

The youth-wing secretary of the ruling DMK reached Stalin’s residence and sought his blessings before heading to the swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

He then reached the secretariat and took over as the minister in the presence of ministers including K N Nehru, V Duraimurugan, K Ponmudy, V Senthil Balaji, Ma Subramanian and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and several others.

Soon after assuming charge, Udhayanidhi signed three orders—allocating Rs 47 crore for sports competitions set to be conducted for the chief minister’s trophy, providing monthly assistance of Rs 6,000 to nine economically disadvantaged, elderly sportspersons, and granting an incentive of Rs 4 lakh to Nivethitha, the Coimbatore woman who won the silver medal in the 25m standard pistol event at the World Championship in Peru last year.

After completing the formalities, Udhayanidhi reached the memorials to former chief ministers and party leaders C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach and paid floral tributes. He later paid homage to Dravidian ideologue E V R Periyar at his memorial.

As a minister, Udhayanidhi has the additional responsibilities of special programme implementation and the poverty and rural indebtedness alleviation programmes.