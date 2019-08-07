Karunanidhi First Death Anniversary Event Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee unveils statue

The first death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi was observed in Tamil Nadu today.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, A K Antony and other cadres from DMK took part in a procession to Marina Beach in Chennai today to offer prayers to the late politician at his final resting place.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be unveiling a statue of Kalaignar at Murasoli headquarters today.