Karunanidhi First Death Anniversary Event Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee unveils statuehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/karunanidhi-first-year-death-anniversary-stalin-mamata-karunanidhi-statue-live-updates-kalaignar-live-5885950/
Karunanidhi First Death Anniversary Event Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee unveils statue
Catch the latest news in Chennai as we bring you live updates on the first death anniversary of Karunanidhi today.
The first death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi was observed in Tamil Nadu today.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, A K Antony and other cadres from DMK took part in a procession to Marina Beach in Chennai today to offer prayers to the late politician at his final resting place.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be unveiling a statue of Kalaignar at Murasoli headquarters today.
Live Blog
Get live updates on the first death anniversary event of Karunanidhi on our live blog. For updates in Tamil, follow our IE Tamil Live Blog.
DMK calls for public meeting today
On the ev of the first death anniversary of Dravidian major M Karunanidhi, the DMK has scheduled a public meeting at the YMCA auditorium in Royapettah, Chennai today.
Mamata Banerjee unveils statue
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi at the Murasoli office in Kodambakkam, Chennai today. The statue depicts the Dravidian major, who was also a well known writer and journalist, in a sitting posture, with a notebook and pen in his hands.
The event, which was headed by M K Stalin was also attended by Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, Dravidar Kazhagam leader Veeramani and Tamil poet Vairamuthu.
சென்னை: முரசொலி அலுவலகத்தில் முன்னாள் முதல்வர் கருணாநிதியின் சிலையை மேற்குவங்க முதல்வர் மம்தா பானர்ஜி திறந்து வைத்தார்
Welcome to the live blog where we will be bringing you live updates on the first year death anniversary celebrations of the late DMK scion and former Tamil nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi today.
DMK chief MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin has been appointed as the party’s youth wing secretary, party general secretary K Anbazhagan announced on July 4. Udhayanidhi, who is an actor, currently heads the Murasoli Trust.
During the recent Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls, Udhayanidhi had actively campaigned for the party. The election was a litmus test to Stalin’s leadership as the DMK was contesting for the first time without patriarch M Karunanidhi at the helm.
M K Alagiri’s intentions were clear: a rally that would be a show of strength and a message to estranged younger brother and DMK chief MK Stalin. “I am Thalaivar’s son, I will do what I said,” Alagiri had thundered while announcing his plan to organise a “peace rally” on September 5 to mourn the death of his father and former DMK leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi.
DMK calls for public meeting today
On the ev of the first death anniversary of Dravidian major M Karunanidhi, the DMK has scheduled a public meeting at the YMCA auditorium in Royapettah, Chennai today.
Mamata Banerjee unveils statue
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi at the Murasoli office in Kodambakkam, Chennai today. The statue depicts the Dravidian major, who was also a well known writer and journalist, in a sitting posture, with a notebook and pen in his hands.
The event, which was headed by M K Stalin was also attended by Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, Dravidar Kazhagam leader Veeramani and Tamil poet Vairamuthu.
Welcome to today's live blog
Good evening!
Welcome to the live blog where we will be bringing you live updates on the first year death anniversary celebrations of the late DMK scion and former Tamil nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi today.