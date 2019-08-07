Toggle Menu
Karunanidhi First Death Anniversary Event Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee unveils statue

Catch the latest news in Chennai as we bring you live updates on the first death anniversary of Karunanidhi today.

DMK cadres, led by M K Stalin took part in a procession to Marina beach, Chennai today.

The first death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi was observed in Tamil Nadu today.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, A K Antony and other cadres from DMK took part in a procession to Marina Beach in Chennai today to offer prayers to the late politician at his final resting place.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be unveiling a statue of Kalaignar at Murasoli headquarters today.

Get live updates on the first death anniversary event of Karunanidhi on our live blog. For updates in Tamil, follow our IE Tamil Live Blog.

DMK calls for public meeting today

On the ev of the first death anniversary of Dravidian major M Karunanidhi, the DMK has scheduled a public meeting at the YMCA auditorium in Royapettah, Chennai today.

Crowds eagerly await the start of the public meeting called by DMK in Chennai today. Express Photo: Janardhan Koushik

Mamata Banerjee unveils statue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi at the Murasoli office in Kodambakkam, Chennai today. The statue depicts the Dravidian major, who was also a well known writer and journalist, in a sitting posture, with a notebook and pen in his hands.

The event, which was headed by M K Stalin was also attended by Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, Dravidar Kazhagam leader Veeramani and Tamil poet Vairamuthu. 

Welcome to today's live blog

Good evening!

Welcome to the live blog where we will be bringing you live updates on the first year death anniversary celebrations of the late DMK scion and former Tamil nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi today. 

Udhayanidhi Stalin, MK Stalin, DMK, Tamil Nadu Politics, Lok Sabha Elections, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Youth Wing Seceretary, Indian Express News

Udhayanidhi Stalin becomes the third youth-wing secretary of the party and second from Dravidian stalwart Karunanidhi’s family

DMK chief MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin has been appointed as the party’s youth wing secretary, party general secretary K Anbazhagan announced on July 4. Udhayanidhi, who is an actor, currently heads the Murasoli Trust.

READ | Udhayanidhi Stalin appointed DMK youth wing secretary

During the recent Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls, Udhayanidhi had actively campaigned for the party. The election was a litmus test to Stalin’s leadership as the DMK was contesting for the first time without patriarch M Karunanidhi at the helm.

M K Alagiri’s intentions were clear: a rally that would be a show of strength and a message to estranged younger brother and DMK chief MK Stalin. “I am Thalaivar’s son, I will do what I said,” Alagiri had thundered while announcing his plan to organise a “peace rally” on September 5 to mourn the death of his father and former DMK leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

READ | Alagiri’s rally: A show of strength with some signs of fear

The plan, as he announced, was a gathering of at least a lakh followers.

