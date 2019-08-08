Karunanidhi first death anniversary event: Stalin, Mamata condemn abrogation of Article 370

In an apparent reference to the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday condemn the arrest of National Conference Chief Omar Abdullah and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Expressing concern over NC leader Farooq Abdullah’s whereabouts, she said, “If a party has to take a decision on any state, they have to take into confidence the people of that state.” Read in Tamil

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting held by the DMK to commemorate the first death anniversary of late party leader M Karunanidhi, she said, ” we are ready to sacrifice our lives but we cannot sacrifice our Tamil land, we cannot sacrifice our Bengal land, we cannot sacrifice our country.”

Speaking on the late Kalaignar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the leader always touched the hearts of citizens since he gave equal importance to people of all religions, nativity and walks of life.

Echoing the same thought, DMK president M K Stalin also slammed Central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370. Commenting on the absence of Farooq Abdullah at the meeting, Stalin said that the Centre wanted to create history by placing Omar Abdullah under house arrest, similar to the house arrest of Farooq Abdullah in the past. Stalin accused the government of sowing discord among people in the name of caste-cased unity and spreading communal hatred and said that the DMK will oppose this move by the Centre.

“We don’t need anyone to take lessons about patriotism. We stood by the country when there was a threat by China and Pakistan. But now, in the name of patriotism, BJP is provoking communal hatred. If that is what you call as patriotism, I say now, DMK will oppose that at any cost,” said Stalin.

The DMK leader also slammed the Reservation Bill which had been passed by the government this year and said that all those who had opposed the quota system earlier have welcomed the reservation now after they were allotted a 10 per cent quota under EWS (Economically Weaker Sections).

Offering prayers to his late father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi, he also spoke Stalin spoke about his father’s prowess as a politician during his prime and enumerated how the late DMK stalwart had refused to fall in line with Indira Gandhi during the Emergency. “He was not bothered about his government nor about his party. He thought that democracy was far more important than all of these things”, said Stalin.

The DMK cadres led by party chief M K Stalin on Wednesday took out a peace march here to mark the first death anniversary of patriarch M Karunanidhi. The rally, in which senior leaders and thousands of cadres took part began from Anna Salai and wound its way till the memorial of Karunanidhi on the Marina beachfront at Kamarajar Salai, a distance of about a kilometre.

The meeting in Royapettah was attended by Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Dravida Kazhagam leader Veeramani, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, Sriperumbudur MP T R Baalu, DMK youth wing secretary Udhyanidhi Stalin, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, DMK treasurer Duraimurugan and Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu.