Karunanidhi death anniversary: M K Stalin leads rally in Chennai

August 7, 2022 1:49:02 pm
Marking the fourth death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, his son and incumbent Chief Minister M K Stalin led a rally on Sunday from the statue of M Karunanidhi in Omandurar government estate to his memorial in Marina Beach in Chennai.
Senior leaders such as Duraimurugan and DMK MPs, MLAs and workers participated in the march and paid floral tributes to the newly inaugurated statue and the memorial in Marina Beach.
#LIVE: முத்தமிழறிஞர் கலைஞர் நினைவுநாள் அமைதிப் பேரணி https://t.co/hMkjkR7l4N
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 7, 2022
The Chennai traffic police had made traffic diversions in view of the march on Sunday.
Karunanidhi , who won over 13 elections, did not lose a single election in 60 years of his political career. He contested his first election from the Kulithalai constituency in 1954 and won every election until 2016. He did not contest the 1984 elections when he won from Tiruvarur.
M K Stalin in April announced that from this year onwards, June 3, the birthday of M Karunanidhi, will be celebrated as a government function in the state.
While making the announcement in the state assembly, Stalin said that Karunanidhi, who had dedicated his life to the people of the state, was the architect of modern Tamil Nadu. He added that Karunanidhi, popularly addressed as Kalaignar, was the only leader in the state who never lost an election and had been the chief minister of the state on five occasions.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been morePremium
Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Annu Kapoor about Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Kaun hai woh? I have no idea. I don’t watch movies’
‘Head of Team Anywhere,’ and Other Job Titles for an Uncertain Time
NIA arrests IS suspect from Delhi’s Batla House
Eat Right: How to to keep your children safe from leaky gut syndrome
A change in attitude and approach was required after last year’s T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma
Kim Kardashian rocks a silver metallic bikini; check it out
Nani treats fans to a new, cool-looking poster of Dasara on Friendship Day. Check out his post here
Veering to conclusion Parliament ‘dysfunctional’; democracy ‘gasping for breath’: Chidambaram
TS DOST 2022: Phase I seat allotment result declared; here’s how to check
How this economic moment rewrites the rules
Waterlogging reported in several areas after rain in Gurgaon
Moondrop Chu review: One for the purists, but affordable