Sunday, August 07, 2022

Karunanidhi death anniversary: M K Stalin leads rally in Chennai

M K Stalin along with senior leaders Duraimurugan, and others participated in the march and paid floral tributes to the newly inaugurated statue and the memorial in Marina Beach.

August 7, 2022 1:49:02 pm
CM M K Stalin along with MPs and MLAs during the silent rally in Chennai.

Marking the fourth death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, his son and incumbent Chief Minister M K Stalin led a rally on Sunday from the statue of M Karunanidhi in Omandurar government estate to his memorial in Marina Beach in Chennai.

Senior leaders such as Duraimurugan and DMK MPs, MLAs and workers participated in the march and paid floral tributes to the newly inaugurated statue and the memorial in Marina Beach.

The Chennai traffic police had made traffic diversions in view of the march on Sunday.

Karunanidhi , who won over 13 elections, did not lose a single election in 60 years of his political career.  He contested his first election from the Kulithalai constituency in 1954 and won every election until 2016. He did not contest the 1984 elections when he won from Tiruvarur.

 M K Stalin in April announced that from this year onwards, June 3, the birthday of M Karunanidhi, will be celebrated as a government function in the state.

While making the announcement in the state assembly, Stalin said that Karunanidhi, who had dedicated his life to the people of the state, was the architect of modern Tamil Nadu. He added that Karunanidhi, popularly addressed as Kalaignar, was the only leader in the state who never lost an election and had been the chief minister of the state on five occasions.

