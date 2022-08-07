Karunanidhi death anniversary: M K Stalin leads rally in Chennai

Senior leaders such as Duraimurugan and DMK MPs, MLAs and workers participated in the march and paid floral tributes to the newly inaugurated statue and the memorial in Marina Beach.

The Chennai traffic police had made traffic diversions in view of the march on Sunday.

Karunanidhi , who won over 13 elections, did not lose a single election in 60 years of his political career. He contested his first election from the Kulithalai constituency in 1954 and won every election until 2016. He did not contest the 1984 elections when he won from Tiruvarur.

M K Stalin in April announced that from this year onwards, June 3, the birthday of M Karunanidhi, will be celebrated as a government function in the state.