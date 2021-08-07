On Karunanidhi’s death anniversary, CM Stalin asks cadres to preserve DMK rule in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin pays tribute at the mausoleum of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi | Photo: Twitter/@Udhaystalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday paid floral tributes at the mausoleum of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi here on his third death anniversary and urged party workers to take a vow to perpetuate DMK’s rule in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin showered flower petals at the late party patriarch’s samadhi on the Marina beachfront and on the occasion of the anniversary, he asked cadres to work hard to perpetuate the memory of ‘Kalaignar’ and the DMK’s rule in Tamil Nadu.

Late DMK chief and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi is addressed as ‘Kalaignar’ both as a mark of respect and to hail his achievements in the field of art and literature.

Stalin said there could be no better homage to Kalaignar other than fulfilling his ideals, adding the late leader dreamt of ushering in DMK’s rule in the state and it was realised about three months ago with the backing of party workers.

The DMK government won the April 6 Assembly polls and assumed power in May.

Kalaignar desired that even after his life time, the party and government should be run in the way it was administered when he was alive and it was a matter of solace for him that he was fulfilling that desire of the late leader, Stalin, who is also the DMK president, said.

Stalin asked party workers to take a “big vow” to perpetuate the rule of the party in Tamil Nadu.

“Let us take a pledge to nurture the Tamil language, the Tamil people and Tamil Nadu based on the thoughts of the Dravidian movement.”

The late party patriarch’s centenary would be celebrated in a few years from now, he said and urged cadres to work hard to perpetuate Kalaignar’s memory and reputation for a “thousand years.” Born on June 3, 1924, Karunanidhi died on August 7, 2018.

Stalin planted a ‘Nagalinga’ sapling in the premises of the headquarters of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department here marking the launch of a drive to plant one lakh saplings in the premises of temples across the state in memory of the former Chief Minister.

Traditionally, every shrine has a specific tree species as its own ‘temple tree’ such as the Bael (Vilva) and such species would shall be planted and maintained, an official release here said, adding the drive would be completed in about three months.

Stalin gave away welfare assistance to 15 differently abled beneficiaries at the Secretariat which includes custom-made scooters.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to Karunanidhi’s portrait at the Gopalapuram residence where the leader had lived.

Stalin earlier paid homage at his Alwarpet house, party headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’ and at the CIT Colony residence of his sister and party MP, Kanimozhi.

Senior party leaders and Ministers including T R Baalu Duraimurugan, K N Nehru and P K Sekar Babu were among those who participated in the anniversary events.