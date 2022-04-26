Karunanidhi’s birthday to be celebrated as government function in TN, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that from this year onwards, June 3, the birthday of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and late DMK president M Karunanidhi, will be celebrated as a government function in the state.

While making the announcement in the state assembly, Stalin said that Karunanidhi, who had dedicated his life to the people of the state, was the architect of modern Tamil Nadu. He added that Karunanidhi, popularly addressed as Kalaignar, was the only leader in the state who never lost an election and had been the chief minister of the state on five occasions.

Listing the achievements of the multi-faceted Dravidian stalwart, which included increasing reservation for backward class communities in jobs, passing a law providing equal rights for women in inheriting ancestral properties, providing various benefits for farmers, setting up one of the largest IT parks in Chennai, implementing 108 ambulance and free medical insurance scheme, providing free bus pass to students etc, Stalin said a statue of Kalaignar will be installed at the Omandurar estate in Chennai.

Other parties, including Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, welcomed the government’s announcement.

Karunanidhi, whose political career spanned over 60 years, passed away at 94 due to age-related illness in Chennai in 2018.