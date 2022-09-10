Karaikal boy’s death: Two doctors suspended for negligence in treatment

The Puducherry Health Department on Friday suspended two doctors of the government general hospital in Karaikal on allegations of lapses in the treatment of a 13-year-old boy.

The suspension which came into immediate effect was decided on the basis of a report submitted by the official team that probed into the allegations of medical negligence and lapses in giving timely treatment to the student at the hospital a few days ago, sources told PTI.

The student Balamanikandan was admitted to the hospital after he fell ill after drinking soft drink laced with poison and was admitted to the hospital last Friday. He died at the hospital on Saturday while being treated.

The boy took the soft drink offered to him allegedly by a woman through a watchman of the school as she was envious of his excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities when compared to her daughter.

The woman was arrested and lodged in prison.

The boy’s parents and local public in Karaikal staged a demonstration before the hospital in the wake of the boy’s death alleging that there were several lapses and medical negligence on the part of the hospital.

The government appointed the team which probed the allegations and submitted its findings to the government.

Secretary to the Department of Health C Udayakumar, in his order today, said the department has contemplated disciplinary proceedings against the two doctors and suspended them in keeping with the provisions of Central Civil

Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1965.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Transport Minister Chandrapriyanka Shanmugham handed over the government order earmaking free of cost a house in Karaikal to Balamanikandan’s parents.

A release from the office of the Transport Minister who hails from Karaikal said she handed over the order of allotting free house to the bereaved parents from those constructed by Slum Clearance Board in Karaikal.

The release said Chief Minister N Rangasamy had ordered the allocation of the house considering the predicament of the parents who were living in a rented house.

Deputy Collector (Revenue) Adharsh and Tahsildar of Karaikal Madhan Kumar were present.