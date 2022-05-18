scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Kanimozhi to lead MPs delegation to Centre over cotton price rise

By: PTI | Chennai |
May 18, 2022 7:56:57 am
DMK MP Kanimozhi would lead a delegation of Parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu’s western region, the textile hub of the state and call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take immediate steps to address the issue of steep rise in cotton and yarn prices.

Pointing to Chief Minister M K Stalin writing to the Centre on Monday to take steps to rein in cotton and yarn prices, the state government said Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi would lead a delegation of MPs and meet Sitharaman and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on May 18.

The visit is to urge the Central government to take immediate steps to address the grave issues faced by Tamil Nadu’s textile industry which is facing economic losses in view of high cotton and cotton yarn prices, a government release here said.

Western districts of Tamil Nadu including Erode and Tirupur form the hub of textile industry in the state. Textile units in the western region launched a 2-day strike on May 16 against cotton and yarn price rise.

Flagging the serious disruptions faced by the textile industry in Tamil Nadu, Stalin had urged the Centre to initiate a series of steps including making mandatory for spinning mills, declaration of cotton and yarn stocks to rein in the price rise.

