Friday, Oct 28, 2022

After DMK functionary’s derogatory remark against women, Kanimozhi apologises: ‘This can never be tolerated’

Saidai Sadiq said that unlike the DMK, BJP depended on the "actresses" to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.

DMK leader Kanimozhi openly apologised on her Twitter account (File)

Lok Sabha MP and DMK leader Kanimozhi Thursday issued an apology after a party functionary made a derogatory remark against women BJP leaders, prompting an angry reaction from actor-politician Khushbu Sundar.

DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq had called BJP leaders Gayathri Raghuram, Namitha and Gautami “items”, and mocked Khushbu. He added that unlike the DMK, BJP depended on the “actresses” to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.

In response to Sadiq’s remarks, Khushbu tweeted, “When men abuse women, it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had and the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of Kalaignar. Is this new Dravidian model under Honourable CM M K Stalin’s rule?”

To this, Kanimozhi, the party’s women’s wing secretary, responded: “I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, of the space it was said or party they adhere to. And I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader @mkstalin and my party @arivalayam don’t condone this.”

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 10:09:41 am
