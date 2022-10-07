‘Against democratic spirit’: Kanimozhi hits out after Centre says GCL exams only in Hindi, English

Lok Sabha MP and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi Thursday opposed the Centre’s announcement that the Combined Graduate-Level examination administered by the Staff Selection Commission would be conducted only in English or Hindi, and not in regional languages.

Taking to social media, Kanimozhi said “trying to impose singularity… is going against the democratic spirit”.

“I strongly oppose the Union Government’s announcement that only English and Hindi will be used in CGL examinations administered by the Staff Selection Commission for Union Government departmental positions. The Indian Union’s sovereignty is rooted in its pluralism. On the contrary, trying to impose singularity on everything is going against the democratic spirit,” Kanimozhi tweeted.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy also expressed his reservations over the “language discrimination” being practised by the Centre. In a tweet, he pointed out that SSC was conducting exams only in two languages to fill 20,000 vacancies. “Selected candidates can be deputed to any state. There is no option (to attend the exam) in Kannada or any other regional language. Do we need more proof for Hindi imposition and language discrimination?” he said.