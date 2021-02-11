Kamal Haasan’s party meets to decide on prospective alliance partners

The general body meeting of actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) commenced on Thursday to decide on the party’s prospective alliance partners and other party developments. The meeting, presided over by party president Kamal Haasan, is taking place at a marriage hall in the outskirts of the city.

On several occasions, Kamal Haasan has said he will form an alliance with honest people. He has also categorically ruled out an alliance with Dravidian parties, alleging they are “corrupt”.

Haasan had claimed his party was the third largest player in the state and the upcoming assembly election will decide where they stand among the big political parties.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, MNM secured 3.86 per cent of the votes. Though it performed well in urban sectors, it failed to garner a single seat. Political observers believe that Haasan’s decision to contest alone in the Lok Sabha election had backfired.