Kamal Haasan’s condition stable after ‘breakthrough infection’; TN ramps up monitoring over Omicron threat

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who tested positive for Covid-19 upon his return from the United States, will soon be discharged from a Chennai hospital, sources said. Haasan himself had tweeted about contracting the virus on November 22, soon after he returned from Chicago.

“Please remind yourself that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, be careful,” he had written on social media.

Sources in the film industry said Haasan was stable and he also had a video chat with his colleagues in the Tamil Bigg Boss show from the hospital.

Haasan’s was a case of breakthrough infection i.e. infection developed by a fully vaccinated person. Health officials said that Covid-19 vaccines are considered as a measure to prevent serious illness and death even if they are not 100 per cent effective at preventing infection.

Advisory over Omicron threat

In the wake of fresh alerts on Omicron issued by the World Health Organisation, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has directed district administrators and other agencies to ramp up surveillance on people returning or transiting from “at risk” countries in coordination with central agencies.

Radhakrishnan wrote a letter asking authorities concerned to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to understand Covid-19 variants, perform field investigations and laboratory assessments to improve understanding about the potential impacts of Omicron and enforce all Covid-19 preventive measures, including the use of masks and physical distancing.