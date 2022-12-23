Kamal Haasan urges Tamils living in Delhi to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan will take part in Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi Saturday. With the functionaries of MNM on their way to join their leader, Haasan in a video message on Friday said the march is for the nation and is beyond parties.

Haasan said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to him inviting him to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra not as leader of a political party but as a fellow citizen.

Actor and @maiamofficial leader #KamalHaasan spoke to his party functionaries who are on their way to New Delhi to join Haasan who is set to take part in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led #BharatJodoYatra tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/urgWsHI2wI — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) December 23, 2022

“As an Indian, I consider this as an effort to regain lost values. My wish is that Tamils living in Delhi should take part in this initiative in a huge number. This is a march for the nation, it is beyond parties. I am coming to the capital on December 24 to meet you all. Come on everyone, let us create a new India,” Haasan said Friday.

Earlier in the day, DMK MP and party’s Deputy General Secretary K Kanimozhi joined the Haryana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the yatra celebrates diversity.

DMK MP Kanimozhi joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during #BharatJodoYatra today in Haryana. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/KMOjYGfVNM — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) December 23, 2022

“I was delighted to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which celebrates our diversity, in Haryana today. Mr.@RahulGandhi’ vision of uniting India, is an Idea which will be taken forward by the people of India,” she tweeted.

It is to be noted that the yatra began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 with Chief Minister M K Stalin handing over the national flag to Rahul Gandhi amid the presence of senior Congress leaders.